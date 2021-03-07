Survey will highlight local farmers’ often unseen efforts

“Virginia agriculture has done much to improve water quality in our local rivers and streams and the Chesapeake Bay," said Martha Moore, Vice President of Governmental Relations at Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. “We have always said that farmers are utilizing more conservation practices than what is reported into the Chesapeake Bay model. This survey will help prove this fact and why it is so important for farmers to fill out this survey.”

"While farmers often receive cost-share support to implement certain conservation practices, they also invest their own time and money to establish conservation practices voluntarily," said Clyde Cristman, Director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. "This survey will enable farmers in Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay watershed to share conservation practices that they have voluntarily established or continued to maintain after the cost-share has expired.”

“I am proud of the work Virginia farmers have performed to conserve soil and improve water quality," said Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Jewel Bronaugh. "In addition to acknowledging their work, this survey will help identify areas of improvement and best practices."