Tell Me a Story: Blessing others’ lives with song

I want to share a story about my sister, Ruth Greene. Ruth Greene is a phenomenal woman who has always showed compassion and love for others. At the age of 84 years old, she is continuing her mission to help and uplift others during crisis. Her nurturing and loving personality became a shining light during the pandemic this past year and she has touched the lives of many people who needed to know all was not lost.
It started over the summer when she called me on the phone one day and told me God had placed a song on her heart and she needed to share it with others. She began to sing to me that song and I’ll never forget the peace that came over me. The song she sang to me was “It’s Another Day’s Journey” and its meaning is simple: gratefulness to live another day.
At 85 years old, it is a blessing to see another day, especially when we have lost so many loved ones to COVID-19 and other illnesses. She calls every day at the same time and sings that song to me. But that is not all — she calls all of her sisters, her friends and church family every day and sings this song to lift their spirits. Many of the people she sings to are elderly and they all look forward to her call. She has become a shining light in this time of darkness. When all seemed to be lost in despair her song has become a beacon of hope. Thank you Ruth for your gift of song.
Sing on, Ruth!
