Tell Me a Story: Blessing others’ lives with song

Editor’s note: The following contribution is part of the Gazette’s continuing series “Tell Me a Story,” in which we ask our readers to share tales from their own lives or the lives of family members.

I want to share a story about my sister, Ruth Greene. Ruth Greene is a phenomenal woman who has always showed compassion and love for others. At the age of 84 years old, she is continuing her mission to help and uplift others during crisis. Her nurturing and loving personality became a shining light during the pandemic this past year and she has touched the lives of many people who needed to know all was not lost.

It started over the summer when she called me on the phone one day and told me God had placed a song on her heart and she needed to share it with others. She began to sing to me that song and I’ll never forget the peace that came over me. The song she sang to me was “It’s Another Day’s Journey” and its meaning is simple: gratefulness to live another day.