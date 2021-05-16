Tell Me a Story: Pilot, POTUS and a very close call

Editor’s note: The following contribution is part of the Gazette’s continuing series “Tell Me a Story,” in which we ask our readers to share tales from their own lives or the lives of family members.

So there I was, at 2,000 feet in my Cessna 10 miles north of Hilton Head on a flight from Louisa to Ocala, Florida.

I did the required radio call to the Hilton Head airport, “Cessna 66221 10 miles north landing Hilton Head.” The airport came back with “Hilton Head airport is closed.” My next transmission was “Cessna 66221 is low on fuel and needs to land.”

The next Hilton Head radio transmission was “Okay, but you have to land with a tail wind and get stopped before hitting the President’s helicopter on the runway.”

About 5 miles out from Hilton Head I had a Coast Guard helicopter close to my left wing and a Marine helicopter close to my right wing.

I was coming in too high and fast so on final approach to the runway I did a slip with full right aileron and full left rudder that kicked the airplane out of the air stream. My airplane dropped like a rock about 500 feet in a few seconds before I straightened it out and landed successfully. The helicopters were left behind and probably wondered what the hell happened.