Test scores, graduation rates remain high despite disruptions

Even with the challenges of the 2020-21 school year, Goochland County Public School students continued their history of high achievement on state and national assessments. Additionally, Goochland High School seniors graduated at a rate that far exceeds the state average in previous years.

“Our focus last school year was getting students back into classrooms and taking care of our students, families, and staff,” said Jeremy Raley, Division Superintendent. “Our primary focus was not on standardized tests, but the great work of our staff – and of our families who supported virtual instruction – ensured that our students continued to grow academically, despite the disruptions of 2020-21.”

Over 97 percent of Goochland High School seniors graduated in 2021 – a significantly higher percentage than the state averages in 2019 and 2020 of 92 percent. The Virginia Department of Education will release 2021 graduation data in September.

On Standards of Learning (SOL) exams, GCPS students exceeded the state average in all four of the core tested areas of reading, math, history, and science.