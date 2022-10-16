That dog won’t hunt, but that’s no problem

Every year around this time, as the temperature dips and the leaves begin to waft down in a swirl of red and gold, we are reminded at our house of a simple yet enduring fact about our dog Bo.

That fact? He’s a failure.

Please don’t misunderstand, he’s plenty good at a number of the things one would expect from a companion animal. He’s positively terrific at getting petted and at accepting treats, with the latter talent most likely to blame for what our kind veterinarian refers to as his “sturdiness.” He is wonderful at keeping the house safe from the squirrels that scamper along the railings of our back porch (not a single one has made it inside) and at knowing what time he is supposed to be fed (his internal clock would make a Swiss watchmaker proud). He is gentle with children, good on a leash and is working hard to add to his repertoire of tricks, which now includes rolling over at least two out of every 10 times he’s commanded to do so.

In fact, the only real reason anyone could ever call Bo a failure is that he technically failed at the one thing he was originally supposed to do, and that was hunt. The family member who gifted him to us, just after we lost our previous pup, had intended to use him to retrieve birds but soon realized that it was a losing battle. Perhaps frightened by the sound of the gun, or simply misunderstanding the assignment, Bo could never be persuaded to bring back a blessed thing.

I think it may still bother him a little, this blemish on his otherwise perfect record. Sometimes when he’s curled up on the couch and a bird sounds off outside, he’ll begin to huff and puff as if he knows he’s expected to do something. But once the feathered foe has flown off, he looks somewhat relieved to return to his nap.

As I may have mentioned in these pages a time or two, Bo might look at first like God’s idea of a pretty good joke, or at least what a pup would look like if it were assembled from leftover parts. He is solid but not stately, with a barrel body and stumpy legs. He is surprising fast but also fairly uncoordinated, so he sometimes looks like he’s trying to run in several directions at once. Nevertheless, he is loved.

The past few weeks have been a blur of activity around our house for various reasons, which means Bo and I haven’t had many opportunities to head out for our autumn walks around the lake near our house. When we do though, Bo never fails to dive headfirst into the experience. Every leaf and twig is examined, every squirrel put on notice. He revels in the autumn air and looks for all to see like the King of the Forest.

So yeah, maybe he didn’t cut it in his first career. Maybe he is shaped like a Turkish ottoman and doesn’t know very many tricks. But since he found where he was supposed to be, Bo has passed every test with flying colors.