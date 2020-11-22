The feel good holiday treat rooted in America’s past: Pickled Watermelon Rind

What type of watermelon (Citrullus lanatus) was first used in preparing pickled rind? I have no idea. Years ago, I came across the heirloom variety, “Moon and Stars.” Just for fun, I decided to grow it. “Moon and Stars” doesn’t look like anything you’ll find in the produce section of grocery stores. It’s a dark green melon with yellow splotches, some large (the moon) and many small (the stars). Even the plant’s leaves are mottled. The strange appearance of “Moon and Stars” confounds deer. In my garden, they don’t seem to know what it is. Quite by accident, I learned the cultivar is hardy and disease resistant. The fruit is very sweet, and its rinds are fleshy and thick. It’s not necessary to use this variety — it’s just the one I chose to grow. However, its thick green, fleshy rinds are a good for using in this recipe.