The feel good holiday treat rooted in America’s past: Pickled Watermelon Rind

“Almanzo ate the sweet, mellow baked beans. He ate the bit of salt pork that melted like cream in his mouth. He ate mealy boiled potatoes, with brown ham-gravy. He ate the ham. He bit deep into velvety bread spread with sleek butter, and he ate the crisp golden crust. He demolished a tall heap of pale mashed turnips, and a hill of stewed yellow pumpkin. Then he sighed, and tucked his napkin deeper into the neckband of his red waist. And he ate plum preserves and strawberry jam, and grape jelly, and spiced watermelon-rind pickles. He felt very comfortable inside. Slowly he ate a large piece of pumpkin pie.”
— From Farmer Boy by Laura Ingalls Wilder.
This celebratory meal in 1860s upstate New York may not have been a Thanksgiving feast, but it brings back everything innocent and right in the world — even though everything in our young nation clearly wasn’t. In the 1860s, we were a divided nation entrenched in the bloodiest battle in our collective American history. Slavery, reconstruction, numerous recessions, scandals and division surrounded us.
Still, when I read the Little House books, I’m reminded of what I grew up believing America could be, what we thought it should be, and what we still hope it will be.
Share this recipe with someone. Yes, it’s a bit complicated, but clearly so were the times of Almanzo Wilder and Laura Ingalls.
The Watermelon
What type of watermelon (Citrullus lanatus) was first used in preparing pickled rind? I have no idea. Years ago, I came across the heirloom variety, “Moon and Stars.” Just for fun, I decided to grow it. “Moon and Stars” doesn’t look like anything you’ll find in the produce section of grocery stores. It’s a dark green melon with yellow splotches, some large (the moon) and many small (the stars). Even the plant’s leaves are mottled. The strange appearance of “Moon and Stars” confounds deer. In my garden, they don’t seem to know what it is. Quite by accident, I learned the cultivar is hardy and disease resistant. The fruit is very sweet, and its rinds are fleshy and thick. It’s not necessary to use this variety — it’s just the one I chose to grow. However, its thick green, fleshy rinds are a good for using in this recipe.
Recipe
1 seven pound watermelon
½ cup pickling lime
4 cups white distilled vinegar
1 cup water
5 cups sugar
1 tablespoon whole cloves
1 whole cinnamon stick
2 quarter-size slices fresh ginger root
Directions
Day One:
Cut the watermelon in half and scoop out the red fruit and seeds. Allow a thin layer of red to remain. By doing this it reminds everyone this is a watermelon, not a cucumber.
Cut each half into three or four manageable pieces. Place these pieces into boiling water for five minutes. Remove the pieces with tongs and allow them to cool. By boiling the watermelon pieces, it’s easier to separate the rind from the tough, dark green outer skin. Take care to remove ALL the hard outer shell of the watermelon.
Cut the pieces into small 1 inch or 1 ½ inch squares. OR use a miniature cookie cutter to form the rind into shapes. I cut my rind pieces in tiny pumpkins, acorns, Christmas trees, and holly leaves. The simpler the shape, the better. Candy canes tend to break apart, and gingerbread men often lose their heads during the cooking process.
Dissolve ½ cup pickling lime in two quarts of water. Soak the pieces for a minimum of eight hours of overnight. I suggest soaking the pieces overnight.
Day Two:
Rinse the pieces in water until the water is free of all lime residue. Gently cook the pieces in fresh water until translucent.
Drain well.
Prepare a syrup of 4 cups vinegar, one cup water and five cups sugar. Secure the cloves, gingerroot and cinnamon stick within a cheesecloth bag. Add this to the syrup. Add the drained watermelon to this mixture and cook “gently” for two hours.
Follow standard canning procedure. For information on this, contact your local Cooperative Extension office or consult https://nchfp.uga.edu (National Center for Home Food Preservation). This site offers an excellent free on-line class.
Pack the fruit with the syrup in standard pint-size canning jars.
Process for 10 minutes in a boiling water bath.
Trouble shooting
Question: “What are those black things on the rinds? Are they bugs?”
Answer: No, those black things are the dark green parts of the outer rind that I forgot to remove completely (see directions above).
Question: “What are those black things on the bottom of the jar…. are THOSE bugs?”
Answer: No, they’re not bugs. They are cloves. Remember from now on to place all the spices in a TIGHTLY secured cheese cloth bag while preparing your pickling syrup (see directions above)
Question: “Why is the water so brown? Is this brackish water caused by bugs?”
Answer: No! Once and for all, it’s not bugs. It’s a pickling solution of vinegar, sugar, water and spices. I just was a little heavy with the cinnamon sticks in preparing the pickling liquid. Or maybe I used apple cider vinegar instead of white vinegar for my pickling solution.
For assistance, contact your local Cooperative Extension office: Goochland 804-598-5841 or Powhatan 804-598-5640.
Virginia McCown is a master gardener and a master food volunteer living in Central Virginia along with her garden and assorted creatures both great and small.