This old house

I couldn’t remember the last time the old house on Cutshaw Place stood empty. I suppose it was back in the early 1950s when we first moved in the small brick Cape Cod located near Willow Lawn. In those days, we didn’t have an abundance of furniture and the rooms seemed large and unfilled to small prying eyes.

As I sat on one of the many boxes stacked and ready to move last week, I realized it was once again empty and a sense of sadness descended upon me.

Even though life moves on and the possibilities of the future did not include the old house that had more than lived up to any and all expectations, it’s still sad to say goodbye to a place that represented so much history, so much triumph and tragedy.

It welcomed our small family as we moved to Richmond from Montgomery, Alabama. Located just west of Staples Mill Road, we enjoyed the benefits of being in the country in those first years when Willow Lawn was just a plan, and Broad Street narrowed to two lanes heading west.

That was almost seven decades ago, but as we emptied every nook and cranny in the house, reminders of those early days were routinely revealed. As anyone who has moved from a long-term residence can attest, some of the most interesting items are found stuck in the drawer of an old dresser or discarded in the back of a closet.

I looked at an old playing card emboldened with the name of the first company where my father worked when we first came to town. Laying beside it was a clouded plastic remnant of a key ring from Emrick Chevrolet, where he bought his first new car, a 1955 Chevrolet Biscayne with a three speed transmission on the column.

Tucked away in the roof of one of the eaves I discover an old photo of the Class of 1965 of John Randolph Tucker High School. I recognized my sister and some of her friends from that first graduating class.

I collected similar items in a box as we moved box after box of dishes, books. Looking down at the items in the box, I realized that collectively, they may appear as random junk to any onlooker. But, each represented a small portion of the history of Cutshaw, a legacy of family, friends and memories.

It also became abundantly apparent the house would never be defined by its contents, and the true history of the house could better be told by the generations who occupied it.

For example, consider the number of children who called Cutshaw home. My sister and I were the first group to live our formative years there, and my four children all have associations with the residence.

The old house has seen its share of celebrations and also a stinging dose of tribulation and loss. Far too few years passed from the time we arrived until the day we lost my father, but the home embraced us during those difficult days that followed.

Years later, it stood solemnly steady as I carried my mother out of the front door to a waiting ambulance in what would be her last trip down the walkway.

The silence of a summer night years later provided more excitement at the old address when my daughter Emma decided she would forego the delivery room and make her appearance on the bathroom floor.

So many memories.

As I sat there in that empty living room, I also had another thought. Perhaps, this old house will gift another family with the immeasurable amount of love and memories that it has provided my family.

Perhaps, those old wooden floors will once again welcome tiny galloping feet or provide the warmth of Christmas morning to new faces with new dreams and possibilities.