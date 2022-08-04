Three Bulldogs featured on All-Metro softball team

After Goochland softball’s inaugural season in the Jefferson District ended in a 7-11 record and a regional tournament semifinal appearance, some of Goochland’s top players are still bringing in offseason accolades for their contributions to the team.

With the Richmond Times-Dispatch continuing to release its All-Metro Team lists for various high school sports, the softball list continued the trend of honoring Goochland’s best ball players. The list, released on Tuesday, July 19, featured three Goochland girls on the honorable mention list in Jasmine Price, Abrielle White and Karsyn Martin.

Earlier this month, Price was honored as a second team All-State member after her senior season as well as the All-District Team.

All three were All-Region members as well, with Price and White listed on the first team and Martin mentioned on the second team.

Martin, who was part of the senior class alongside Price, was a leader in the dugout and a top contributor on the field, stepping up as a mainstay on first base with a reliable glove and good instincts on defense. Offensively, she saw perhaps her best performance of the season come in a close 5-4 loss to Nottoway on March 22 in a game where she connected on two hits, scored two runs and added an RBI.

White, who commonly found herself playing on the right side of the outfield, earned her honorable mention through a combination of quality play as a speedy ball-catching outfielder and as an ace with the bat. Some of White’s best performances of the season came from her constantly getting on base as a batter, including a two-hit outing on March 29 versus Western Albemarle where she recorded an RBI and two runs of her own. Against Albemarle on May 12, White was one of many Bulldogs to get in on the scoring action in a 17-0 walloping, picking up three hits, two runs and one RBI.