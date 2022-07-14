Three Cougars named to All-Metro Team

The Richmond Times-Dispatch’s All-Metro boys soccer teams were announced on July 11, and the list is filled with Collegiate Cougars that helped push the team forward to its first VISAA state championship since 2001 this past season.

The Collegiate team that went 21-0-1 saw junior forward Matthew Jenkins and senior defender Colin Ryan featured as members of the first team All-Metro list, while senior Robert Westermann was part of the second team.

Jenkins led the attack for the title-winning Cougars with his on-ball speed at the front of the team’s offensive attack.

A balanced forward that creates for himself as much as he sets up his teammates around him, Jenkins finished the season with a team-high 17 goals to go with 10 assists. Jenkins also had a knack for delivering in the clutch, scoring six game-winning goals during the season.

Jenkins was also an All-State first team selection as well as an All-Prep League and United Soccer Coaches All-South Region selection.

Ryan was largely responsible for being the backbone of the Collegiate back line and was named as a United Soccer Coaches All-American, along with earning VISAA and Prep League player of the year honors.

When on the field, opposing attackers struggled to generate chances whenever Ryan was anchoring the defense, only allowing six goals in his time on the field while helping the team record 15 shutouts. Ryan also added one goal and three assists this season.

In his final season, playmaker and free kick marksman Westermann added the All-Metro selection to a long list of senior season accolades, including mention on the first team All-State list and an All-Prep honoree.

Westermann recorded a team-high 13 assists to go along with six goals, good for fourth on the team.