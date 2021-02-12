Time has come for BOS to issue resolution on racism

There are few less admirable qualities in a person than the habit of speaking before thinking. Even when sharing something as benign as a personal opinion, it is almost always best to first pause and reflect.

Most of us have erred at least once, realizing only in hindsight that it would have been better to remain silent than to speak.

Even so, eventually there comes a point when the time for reflection is done, when we must speak or risk our silence being misconstrued as something else entirely.

Over the course of the last six months, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors has been asked repeatedly by the Goochland branch of the NAACP to issue a resolution condemning all forms of racism, discrimination and prejudice. And while the board has delivered at least one strongly-worded statement confirming its commitment to equality and rejection of racism, as of this writing, members have declined to bring forth any formal resolution confirming this position.

As one board member stated, the reason for his own reluctance to support such a resolution has to do with a desire to find actual solutions to the issues faced by residents of color, and to avoid simply signing off on a resolution that wouldn’t, on its own, solve anything.