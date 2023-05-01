The burst of color from spring flowering shrubs provides great enjoyment in our landscapes. Soon, however, these colors will fade giving rise to a background of green foliage. Lest we forget, a pruning task remains for spring flowering shrubs so that the plants remain healthy and beautiful for next spring’s flower show.

After bloom, spring flowering shrubs develop flower buds for the following spring season. It is said they “bloom on old wood” and not on current season’s growth. It is important to prune spring flowering shrubs very soon after petal drop. Common spring flowering shrub species include forsythia, lilac, weigela, ninebark, mock orange, flowering quince, camellia, viburnum, and rhododendron including azalea. The typical pruning rules apply. Prune any diseased, dead, or damaged branches along with root suckers any time they are observed throughout the year. Crossing or rubbing branches should be removed to prevent damage to bark. The goal is to open the center of the shrub to allow light penetration, air circulation and complement the natural growth habit for the specific plant species. This allows leaves to dry quickly reducing the chance for fungal or bacterial disease. Thinning cuts to remove branches back to a point of origin on a trunk or lateral branch are preferred. Heading cuts, to shorten a branch, stimulate lateral growth. Heading cuts should be used judiciously as they can stimulate too much lateral growth that closes the center of the plant, prevents quick drying and provides shelter for insect pests. Shearing is a series of heading cuts that should be used primarily for formal hedge species. Most shrubs are best left to adopt a natural form for their species with just a few tweaks from the gardener.

If controlling the size and height of a spring flowering shrub is needed, there is a good chance that this is an example of a plant out of place. Renovation or renewal pruning is best left for the dormant season. Spring bloom will be sacrificed to bring the plant back in bounds for its planting site. Some spring blooming shrubs can be severely cut back close to the ground. Severe renewal pruning should be limited to vigorous shrub species such as azalea, camellias, glossy abelia, nandina and cleyera. A better alternative is a slow reduction of shrub size over a three-year period. This method has less impact on spring bloom and reduces plant stress. This type of pruning is labor intensive and will most likely need to be repeated once the shrub exceeds its bounds again in future years. These days flowering shrub cultivars come in a broad selection of colors and sizes. Selecting plants based on the mature size for a specific planting location can translate into significant labor savings on maintenance activities in the future.

