Titans win defensive battle over Cadets in state championship rematch

With a media storm and a fan frenzy covering every inch of Bobby Ross Stadium on Aug. 27, the battle between Benedictine and Trinity that was the first meeting since last year’s instant classic VISAA State Championship certainly lived up to the billing.

The two heavyweights flexed their defensive muscles in a game that was deadlocked in a scoreless contest entering halftime, but it was the Titans with a 21-7 victory led by a three-touchdown performance by freshman wide receiver Davion Brown.

The Titans, ranked third in the Richmond Times-Dispatch Top 10 compared to Benedictine’s No. 9 ranking, got on the board with 13 seconds left in the third quarter when quarterback Taegan Logan sent a deep ball down the right sideline that allowed Brown to do his best Randy Moss impersonation to make it a 7-0 game.

The Cadets bounced right back the next drive, with quarterback Wes Buleza finding senior David Ngendakuriyo streaking down the middle of the field wide open for a 64-yard catch and score with 11:24 left.

Tied up and generating momentum, the Cadets found a golden chance to double their scoring after a fumbled kickoff ensued directly after the touchdown. Starting the drive at the Titans 29, what felt like a chance to take their first lead of the game quickly slipped away when Buleza’s pass was jumped and picked off by cornerback Cam Fleming, who took the ball 73 yards down the field to the Cadets 5-yard-line.

The Titans took advantage of the error, with Brown winning on a fade route in the corner of the end zone for a 5-yard score with 8:29 to go.

After the Cadets were forced to punt on their next drive, the Titans found themselves again in the red zone, and they dialed up yet another fade to Brown in the same spot of the end zone, which he again came down with despite good coverage from cornerback Khalil Moore for an 8-yard touchdown.

Despite a tough loss, there were plenty of positives from the Benedictine side, including a monstrous performance from the defensive line featuring T.J. Baldwin, Zion Hunter, Joel Starlings and Jacob Moore. After constantly shutting down the run game and forcing heavy pressure on Logan, this group lived up to the hype early and gave the team a chance to win.

“It isn’t anything the defense could really do, we should have blown them out, but it’s whatever. On to the next game,” Baldwin said.

In the secondary, safety Easton Ogle also had a highlight play, intercepting a Logan deep ball down the right sideline for a crucial Cadets stop on the opening drive of the second quarter.

“We’ll see, but I think from our front to our back end, I think we’re better on defense than we were last year and that gives us a chance to win each week,” Benedictine head coach Greg Lilly said. “We’ve just got to hold on in there and continue to be good on defense and continue to improve on offense.”

Despite a tough loss in front of a packed stadium and every camera squarely focused on if the Cadets could get revenge after last year’s championship loss, Lilly says that he told the team that this game shouldn’t be the end of the world, but rather a starting point for the rest of the season.

“Our guys have always been resilient that way,” he said. “They were resilient after the loss last year in the opening game, and they were resilient in the offseason after the championship, so our guys are mentally tough.”