To leaders who remain nameless: ‘Thank you’

I address this week’s column to all the elected community, state and national leaders — from board members in one-stoplight towns, to mayors, councilmen and councilwomen, members of Congress and everyone in between — whom I don’t know.

Thank you. Thank you so very much.

I don’t specifically know who you are, and I want you to know that I appreciate that. And while I may have heard your name attached to a headline-making piece of legislation in a far-away town, I know absolutely nothing else about you and for that I am so grateful.

Owing to the fact that you have never done anything ridiculous enough to warrant national media attention — such as find yourself embroiled in a campaign finance investigation or on the receiving end of harassment allegations — you have distinguished yourself as elected representatives who understand that the reason you have been elected is to make things better for your constituents, not make a bigger name for yourself.