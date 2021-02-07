To leaders who remain nameless: ‘Thank you’

I address this week’s column to all the elected community, state and national leaders — from board members in one-stoplight towns, to mayors, councilmen and councilwomen, members of Congress and everyone in between — whom I don’t know.
Thank you. Thank you so very much.
I don’t specifically know who you are, and I want you to know that I appreciate that. And while I may have heard your name attached to a headline-making piece of legislation in a far-away town, I know absolutely nothing else about you and for that I am so grateful.
Owing to the fact that you have never done anything ridiculous enough to warrant national media attention — such as find yourself embroiled in a campaign finance investigation or on the receiving end of harassment allegations — you have distinguished yourself as elected representatives who understand that the reason you have been elected is to make things better for your constituents, not make a bigger name for yourself.
There are literally dozens of ways you could have raised your profile: You could have picked a petty, pointless fight with a fellow representative and escalated it into a social media flame war. You could have gotten caught enjoying a romantic getaway with someone other than your spouse. You could have lied about your military service or educational achievements, or disparaged someone else’s.
You could have cursed a police officer, insulted your colleagues and helped stoke a fire that became an insurrection (quick note: these last three are taken from the Virginia Senate’s censure of Sen. Amanda Chase last week, which, whether you agreed with it or not, certainly alleged some eyebrow-raising behavior).
The point is, Men and Women Who Remain Unknown, because you did none of these things you were instead able to devote the lion’s share of your time to helping the people who elected you in the first place. You didn’t waste time, you didn’t seek the spotlight — you just got down to business.
As we continue into this New Year with a new administration facing a host of incredibly daunting challenges, wouldn’t it be nice if our leaders could pledge to bring honor to their offices and behave in a way that made their constituents proud?
To those who have been elected to serve, please prioritize making headway over making headlines.
The people you represent deserve nothing less.