To those facing addiction, she offers a lifeline

Hantelman, a Recovery Coordinator with Goochland Powhatan Community Services (GPCS), works with those facing the scourge of opioid addiction, offering them a path forward after the disease has ravaged their lives. Working closely with a team of mental health professionals, Hantelman often slips into people’s lives immediately following a crisis of some kind, such as an overdose, and assists in helping them craft a path to recovery.

“What we are seeing is the fact that people just don’t know where to go,” says Hantelman, who describes her role with GPCS as one in which she tries to “meet people where they are.” Sometimes that means helping someone connect immediately with recovery services. Other times it may involve providing a person struggling with addiction access to harm-reduction tools such as Naloxone — used to treat overdose emergencies and often referred to by the brand name Narcan — or test strips that will tell them if the drugs they are using contain fentanyl, an often deadly additive. She tells people that she isn’t there to get them in trouble or force them into recovery, she is simply there to help.