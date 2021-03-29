Towles' 4 passing TDs lead Goochland past Central Lunenburg 28-12

“It was good for us to get points out of the passing game, because it’s one more thing for people to have to look at, kind of have an understanding about what we do,” said Goochland head football coach Alex Fruth. “It’s good for us to put the ball up that many times, because it will give us the chance to have some really good film to go back and find some things that we need to work on, some things we’re really excited about. It gives us just more opportunities to kind of critique where we’re at in the passing game.”