Towles scores 3 TDs and defense dominates in Goochland's 28-0 shutout of Fluvanna

Goochland football put together its most dominant showcase of the fall season with Friday’s 28-0 shutout of Fluvanna on the road.

Senior C.J. Towles shined on both sides of the ball. At quarterback, he completed 5 of 10 passes for 83 yards and ran the ball 6 times for 80 yards and touchdown rushes from 1 and 16 yards out in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. His longest run of the game was a 50-yard sprint that set up his goal-line rushing TD.

On defense, Towles caught two interceptions, including one that he returned to the end zone in the first quarter for his team’s first touchdown of the night.

Gabe Liptak carried the ball 12 times for 81 yards and a second-quarter goal-line touchdown, and Derek Pierce had two catches for 44 yards.

The Bulldogs’ offensive line paved the way for their skills players to tally up 306 total yards (223 rushing, 83 passing).

Friday’s triumph marked the first season shutout for Goochland’s defense, which, win or lose, has played standout football in every single game this fall. It held Fluvanna’s offense to 120 yards total, all rushing. Fluvanna completed 0 of 4 passes.