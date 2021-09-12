Truex goes from second, to last, then first in Cup Series win

The Stage 2 lead bounced between Hamlin and Chase Elliott, but an issue on the pit stop with less than 60 to go in the segment knocked Elliott outside of the top 10 and initially put him a lap down. Hamlin from there was able to complete the stage sweep uncontested.

In the early part of the final stage, Truex overtook Hamlin on lap 268, and then traded the lead with Kyle Busch on consecutive pit stops before holding off a hard-charging Hamlin across the final 54 circuits.

Truex’s triumph came on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“It’s an important day in our history, and I think all of us here, we’re proud to win, and this car’s amazing, and there’s so many people to thank, but what a day to win on. It reminds you the honor it is – the privilege it is – to get to come out here and do this,” Truex said in his televised postrace interview. “We couldn’t do any of these kind of things without the men and women that take care of us and all the first responders, police officers, firefighters, the military – you name it. NASCAR’s very patriotic, we’re very proud…very proud of everybody to be able to do this today.”