Tyler Black wins second pole vault state title

Although many of us are weary of the cold weather, below are some tried and true guaranteed safe ideas to end your winter and welcome in spring!

Q.What can I prune in my garden during late winter?

A.Prune your crape myrtles!

As a rule of thumb, it’s best to prune as soon as blooms begins to fade. Pruning is not recommended in fall for spring flowering shrubs such as forsythia, azaleas, rhododendrons or lilacs. However, “late bloomers” such hibiscus, Rose of Sharon, and Crape Myrtle should be pruned in late winter during their dormancy. Consult The Shrub Pruning Calendar for Virginia available on-line from Virginia Tech (www.pubs.ext.vt.edu/.../430/430-462/430-462_pdf.pdf) as well as The Shrub Pruning Guide (www.pubs.ext.vt.edu/430/430-459/430-459.html).

Besides crape myrtle, there are other numerous shrubs and deciduous trees ready for pruning in late winter including beauty berry, butterfly bush, and gardenia.

Q. What can I do in my garden during late winter?

A.Get a soil test! Most fruits and vegetables grow best in neutral soil with a pH of about 6.2 to 7.2. However, blueberry bushes, for example, prefer an acidic or a low pH level. Soil test kits are available for pick-up and easily available from Virginia Cooperative Extension offices. For a modest fee, the soil test not only provides information on the soil, pH, and available levels of phosphorous, but on potassium and other essential elements or nutrients. The Virginia Tech lab’s soil test report also offers suggestions on how to adjust or modify problems with the soil for the particular plantings intended for your garden. Results can be received either by standard mail or email.

Q.What can I build in my garden during late winter?

A. I watched a whole lotta hope, promise and commitment get wiped out by three deer in less than four hours.

Long story short, build and erect a fence for your vegetable garden. It should be at least eight-feet high. Make sure to put in a second fence ten inches below the surface. Keep in mind squirrels still climb in. Small rabbits squeak through. Ground hogs can be pretty clever fellows, too. Yet this should take care of most of your summer vegetable garden woes.

Q. What can I still plant during late winter?

A. I learned by error that it’s really never too late to plant garlic. Traditionally we plant garlic in late fall or early winter. Yet, there is still time to set out individual cloves. Garlic likes well-drained and loamy soil with lots of organic material. The individual cloves should be planted about two inches deep and spaced four to six inches apart. Garlic bulbs begin growing by sending out roots. Once the roots establish, the stalk begins growing. The individual plants will resemble green spring onions. Green garlic is garlic that hasn’t ripened. It resembles a scallion. It is very tender and delicious, yet not overpowering. These green scapes are a springtime delicacy when sautéed in olive oil with a dash of sea salt. It’s a win-win scenario! Scapes are normally removed in spring to encourage the plant to focus all its energy on growing bigger, healthier garlic bulbs. Consult Virginia Tech publication Onions, Garlic and Shallots by Diane Relf (https://www.pubs.ext.vt.edu/.../426-411/SPES-254.pdf)

Q.What are those walnut-sized dark things on my cedar trees?

A.They are the galls of the Gymnosporangium juniperi-virginianae commonly referred to as Cedar Apple Rust. Later in the spring, the galls will explode into a jellyfish-looking thing.

Cedar Apple Rust is one of the most common of several fungal rust diseases that attack susceptible cultivars of apple and crabapple trees. It infects, disfigures and often destroys the leaves and fruit. First it needs an initial host plant, and that is the Eastern Red Cedar (Juniperus virginiana). Any species of juniper can substitute for the Eastern Red Cedar. However, here in Virginia cedars are plentiful.

On the Eastern Red Cedar host, the fungus produces reddish-brown galls. These galls are sometimes confused with cones. In April and May these structures elongate into orange gelatinous protrusions and swell during rainy periods. The wind carries the microscopic spores to infect apple leaves, fruit and young branches. Individual spores can travel miles.

These spores attach themselves to apple leaves about the time the buds are in the early blossom stage. Infection can take place in as little as four hours. Yellow lesions begin to develop in one to three weeks.

In midsummer, spores from the apple leaves are produced, and in turn the wind carries the spores back to the cedars thus completing the cycle. The spores land on cedar needle bases or in the crevices of branches. The spores germinate and produce swellings resembling small green peas.

Rather than trying to remove all cedar trees located within a one mile radius of your apple tree, it’s more practical to select disease resistant apple trees right from the start. Fungicides applied on a schedule are highly effective against the disease during the apple cycle. Most sprays are applied four times at seven to 10-day intervals, beginning in April and May. These applications protect the apples from spores being released from the cedar host.

Resources to consult:

Growing Apples in Virginia www.pubs.ext.vt.edu/422/422-023/422--23.html

and

Cedar Apple Rust: http://plantclinic.cornell.edu/factsheets/cedarapplerust.pdf

Virginia McCown is a master gardener and master food volunteer living in Central Virginia along with her garden and assorted creatures both great and small.