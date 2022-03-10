Tyler Black wins second pole vault state title

Goochland junior Tyler Black is no stranger to winning in the pole vault.
The multi-sport athlete that was also named an All-State kicker in football this season was already the regional pole vaulting champion coming into the VHSL Class 3 State Championships after a remarkable 14-foot mark, but Black had eyes on an even bigger goal: defending his 2021 pole vault state title.
Black succeeded in that goal, once again becoming the pole vault state champion with a 13-3 result.
This was Black’s third appearance in states in the competition, with his freshman year resulting in a sixth place finish and his sophomore year earning him his first state title with a 13-foot vault.
Black’s 2022 result was one of the best not just in his class, but in the state, with his 13-3 finish being good enough to win both the 5A and 6A meets.
Black was among 12 competitors from 10 different schools to compete in the event, and his result put him ahead of second place vaulter Dylan Sawyer of Brentsville by 6 inches.
With Black prioritizing his kicking this season, he says he had to take advantage of every practice rep possible in the pole vault if he wanted to improve.
Even with less preparation than usual, he still found a way to build off his previous title-winning result.
“Going into this indoor season, pole vault was taking a back seat to my goals for kicking,” Black said. “This made it key for me whether it was practice or a meet, that I make clean jumps and not waste my energy in order to get the most out of every jump.”
Black’s practice time was dedicated to working on his foot placement and body position in order to get better jumps.
“When I am practicing with my dad, he continuously stresses how important it is to strive for perfection, whether it’s where I plant my foot for the jump or how far I rock back on the pole,” he said. “This continuous stress on my body position throughout each jump helps me continue to improve on those movements and, in turn, helps me to jump higher and higher.”
While his back-to-back titles mark a high point in his high school athletic career in general, Black’s focus on football, he says, is his top priority.
Still, he intends to continue competing in the sport that he has dominated for the past two seasons.
“Right now the outlook with next season’s plan is a bit blurry due to my commitment to kicking and punting,” he said. “My best guess right now is that I will keep it on the low in order to keep football on the forefront of my mind but still strive for as much success as possible in track.”
Black wasn’t the only Bulldog to compete at states. Sophomore Jadelyn Taylor was the other individual performer to compete, as she finished in eighth place in the girls 55-meter hurdles final.
Taylor qualified for states thanks to her second place finish at the Region 3B Indoor Track Championships held at Woodberry Forest School on Feb. 19.
During the regional race, Taylor sprinted for a stellar time of 9.69 seconds, less than a second off from winning the event.
At states, Taylor had an even better time than her regional finish, completing the competition in 9.32 seconds.
She was 0.27 seconds off from a third place finish. Fluvanna County senior Shea Hart won the hurdles competition, completing the track in 8.64 seconds.
Goochland’s 4x200 relay team consisting of Taylor, Deja Taliaferro, Chyna Tyler and Amore Jackson were also there to compete for a state title, and they finished with a respectable 1 minute, 55.14 second result to finish in 12th place.
The relay team qualified after placing third in the regional competition with a collective time of 1:57.56. At states, Cave Spring High School left the winner in the competition, hitting the finish line in 1:50.87.
For team competition, Heritage High School in Lynchburg won the girls track and field title with 86 team points, while Abingdon High School’s men’s team won with a final result of 97 points with Heritage’s men finishing behind them in second place.
Black’s pole vaulting victory earned Goochland 10 team points for a final finish of 16th place among 33 competing schools.
The state championship wraps up yet another successful year of indoor track for the Bulldogs, who will transition right into the spring season as they hope to see even more success from the program.
