 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tyler Black wins second pole vault state title

  • 0
Tyler Black

Goochland High School junior Tyler Black competes in the Class 3 outdoor track and field state boys pole vault on June 18, 2021, at Liberty University.

 File Photo

Goochland junior Tyler Black is no stranger to winning in the pole vault.

The multi-sport athlete that was also named an All-State kicker in football this season was already the regional pole vaulting champion coming into the VHSL Class 3 State Championships after a remarkable 14-foot mark, but Black had eyes on an even bigger goal: defending his 2021 pole vault state title.

Black succeeded in that goal, once again becoming the pole vault state champion with a 13-3 result.

This was Black’s third appearance in states in the competition, with his freshman year resulting in a sixth place finish and his sophomore year earning him his first state title with a 13-foot vault.

Black’s 2022 result was one of the best not just in his class, but in the state, with his 13-3 finish being good enough to win both the 5A and 6A meets.

Black was among 12 competitors from 10 different schools to compete in the event, and his result put him ahead of second place vaulter Dylan Sawyer of Brentsville by 6 inches.

People are also reading…

With Black prioritizing his kicking this season, he says he had to take advantage of every practice rep possible in the pole vault if he wanted to improve.

Even with less preparation than usual, he still found a way to build off his previous title-winning result.

“Going into this indoor season, pole vault was taking a back seat to my goals for kicking,” Black said. “This made it key for me whether it was practice or a meet, that I make clean jumps and not waste my energy in order to get the most out of every jump.”

Black’s practice time was dedicated to working on his foot placement and body position in order to get better jumps.

“When I am practicing with my dad, he continuously stresses how important it is to strive for perfection, whether it’s where I plant my foot for the jump or how far I rock back on the pole,” he said. “This continuous stress on my body position throughout each jump helps me continue to improve on those movements and, in turn, helps me to jump higher and higher.”

While his back-to-back titles mark a high point in his high school athletic career in general, Black’s focus on football, he says, is his top priority.

Still, he intends to continue competing in the sport that he has dominated for the past two seasons.

“Right now the outlook with next season’s plan is a bit blurry due to my commitment to kicking and punting,” he said. “My best guess right now is that I will keep it on the low in order to keep football on the forefront of my mind but still strive for as much success as possible in track.”

Black wasn’t the only Bulldog to compete at states. Sophomore Jadelyn Taylor was the other individual performer to compete, as she finished in eighth place in the girls 55-meter hurdles final.

Taylor qualified for states thanks to her second place finish at the Region 3B Indoor Track Championships held at Woodberry Forest School on Feb. 19.

During the regional race, Taylor sprinted for a stellar time of 9.69 seconds, less than a second off from winning the event.

At states, Taylor had an even better time than her regional finish, completing the competition in 9.32 seconds.

She was 0.27 seconds off from a third place finish. Fluvanna County senior Shea Hart won the hurdles competition, completing the track in 8.64 seconds.

Goochland’s 4x200 relay team consisting of Taylor, Deja Taliaferro, Chyna Tyler and Amore Jackson were also there to compete for a state title, and they finished with a respectable 1 minute, 55.14 second result to finish in 12th place.

The relay team qualified after placing third in the regional competition with a collective time of 1:57.56. At states, Cave Spring High School left the winner in the competition, hitting the finish line in 1:50.87.

For team competition, Heritage High School in Lynchburg won the girls track and field title with 86 team points, while Abingdon High School’s men’s team won with a final result of 97 points with Heritage’s men finishing behind them in second place.

Black’s pole vaulting victory earned Goochland 10 team points for a final finish of 16th place among 33 competing schools.

The state championship wraps up yet another successful year of indoor track for the Bulldogs, who will transition right into the spring season as they hope to see even more success from the program.

Robby Fletcher can be reached at rfletcher@powhatantoday.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cadets stand out at Prep Nationals

Cadets stand out at Prep Nationals

On Feb. 18, Benedictine’s wrestling team left the 2022 VISAA State Tournament with four state champs and an overall second place finish. A wee…

In the Garden: No need to give up gardening in late winter

Although many of us are weary of the cold weather, below are some tried and true guaranteed safe ideas to end your winter and welcome in spring!

Q.What can I prune in my garden during late winter?

A.Prune your crape myrtles!

As a rule of thumb, it’s best to prune as soon as blooms begins to fade. Pruning is not recommended in fall for spring flowering shrubs such as forsythia, azaleas, rhododendrons or lilacs. However, “late bloomers” such hibiscus, Rose of Sharon, and Crape Myrtle should be pruned in late winter during their dormancy. Consult The Shrub Pruning Calendar for Virginia available on-line from Virginia Tech (www.pubs.ext.vt.edu/.../430/430-462/430-462_pdf.pdf) as well as The Shrub Pruning Guide (www.pubs.ext.vt.edu/430/430-459/430-459.html).

Besides crape myrtle, there are other numerous shrubs and deciduous trees ready for pruning in late winter including beauty berry, butterfly bush, and gardenia.

Q. What can I do in my garden during late winter?

A.Get a soil test! Most fruits and vegetables grow best in neutral soil with a pH of about 6.2 to 7.2. However, blueberry bushes, for example, prefer an acidic or a low pH level. Soil test kits are available for pick-up and easily available from Virginia Cooperative Extension offices. For a modest fee, the soil test not only provides information on the soil, pH, and available levels of phosphorous, but on potassium and other essential elements or nutrients. The Virginia Tech lab’s soil test report also offers suggestions on how to adjust or modify problems with the soil for the particular plantings intended for your garden. Results can be received either by standard mail or email.

Q.What can I build in my garden during late winter?

A. I watched a whole lotta hope, promise and commitment get wiped out by three deer in less than four hours.

Long story short, build and erect a fence for your vegetable garden. It should be at least eight-feet high. Make sure to put in a second fence ten inches below the surface. Keep in mind squirrels still climb in. Small rabbits squeak through. Ground hogs can be pretty clever fellows, too. Yet this should take care of most of your summer vegetable garden woes.

Q. What can I still plant during late winter?

A. I learned by error that it’s really never too late to plant garlic. Traditionally we plant garlic in late fall or early winter. Yet, there is still time to set out individual cloves. Garlic likes well-drained and loamy soil with lots of organic material. The individual cloves should be planted about two inches deep and spaced four to six inches apart. Garlic bulbs begin growing by sending out roots. Once the roots establish, the stalk begins growing. The individual plants will resemble green spring onions. Green garlic is garlic that hasn’t ripened. It resembles a scallion. It is very tender and delicious, yet not overpowering. These green scapes are a springtime delicacy when sautéed in olive oil with a dash of sea salt. It’s a win-win scenario! Scapes are normally removed in spring to encourage the plant to focus all its energy on growing bigger, healthier garlic bulbs. Consult Virginia Tech publication Onions, Garlic and Shallots by Diane Relf (https://www.pubs.ext.vt.edu/.../426-411/SPES-254.pdf)

Q.What are those walnut-sized dark things on my cedar trees?

A.They are the galls of the Gymnosporangium juniperi-virginianae commonly referred to as Cedar Apple Rust. Later in the spring, the galls will explode into a jellyfish-looking thing.

Cedar Apple Rust is one of the most common of several fungal rust diseases that attack susceptible cultivars of apple and crabapple trees. It infects, disfigures and often destroys the leaves and fruit. First it needs an initial host plant, and that is the Eastern Red Cedar (Juniperus virginiana). Any species of juniper can substitute for the Eastern Red Cedar. However, here in Virginia cedars are plentiful.

On the Eastern Red Cedar host, the fungus produces reddish-brown galls. These galls are sometimes confused with cones. In April and May these structures elongate into orange gelatinous protrusions and swell during rainy periods. The wind carries the microscopic spores to infect apple leaves, fruit and young branches. Individual spores can travel miles.

These spores attach themselves to apple leaves about the time the buds are in the early blossom stage. Infection can take place in as little as four hours. Yellow lesions begin to develop in one to three weeks.

In midsummer, spores from the apple leaves are produced, and in turn the wind carries the spores back to the cedars thus completing the cycle. The spores land on cedar needle bases or in the crevices of branches. The spores germinate and produce swellings resembling small green peas.

Rather than trying to remove all cedar trees located within a one mile radius of your apple tree, it’s more practical to select disease resistant apple trees right from the start. Fungicides applied on a schedule are highly effective against the disease during the apple cycle. Most sprays are applied four times at seven to 10-day intervals, beginning in April and May. These applications protect the apples from spores being released from the cedar host.

Resources to consult:

Growing Apples in Virginia www.pubs.ext.vt.edu/422/422-023/422--23.html

and

Cedar Apple Rust: http://plantclinic.cornell.edu/factsheets/cedarapplerust.pdf

Virginia McCown is a master gardener and master food volunteer living in Central Virginia along with her garden and assorted creatures both great and small.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News