Upcoming meetings will focus on bond referendum, balanced school schedule

A series of community meetings conducted by Goochland County and Goochland County Public Schools will be held in September and October to inform citizens of the upcoming bond referendum that will appear on the November ballot.

Voters will have an opportunity on the Nov. 2, 2021, general election ballot to cast their votes for two bond referendum questions that would authorize Goochland County to issue up to $96 million in general obligation bonds to pay for county and school division projects.

These projects will have a lasting and positive impact on our community.

Below are dates and locations of meetings scheduled throughout the community to give everyone an opportunity to attend, including virtual meeting opportunities. All meetings start at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 Virtual Bond Referendum/Schools’ Balanced Calendar Google Meet: meet.google.com/knz-fmgn-ehd

Sept. 13 Bond Referendum/Schools’ Balanced Calendar Goochland Middle/High School,

Sept. 16 Bond Referendum Meeting Hope Church, 12445 Patterson Avenue

Sept. 21 Bond Referendum Meeting Salem Baptist Church,465 Broad Street Road