Upcoming meetings will focus on bond referendum, balanced school schedule

A series of community meetings conducted by Goochland County and Goochland County Public Schools will be held in September and October to inform citizens of the upcoming bond referendum that will appear on the November ballot.
Voters will have an opportunity on the Nov. 2, 2021, general election ballot to cast their votes for two bond referendum questions that would authorize Goochland County to issue up to $96 million in general obligation bonds to pay for county and school division projects.
These projects will have a lasting and positive impact on our community.
Below are dates and locations of meetings scheduled throughout the community to give everyone an opportunity to attend, including virtual meeting opportunities. All meetings start at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 Virtual Bond Referendum/Schools’ Balanced Calendar Google Meet: meet.google.com/knz-fmgn-ehd
Sept. 13 Bond Referendum/Schools’ Balanced Calendar Goochland Middle/High School,
Sept. 16 Bond Referendum Meeting Hope Church, 12445 Patterson Avenue
Sept. 21 Bond Referendum Meeting Salem Baptist Church,465 Broad Street Road
Sept. 23 Bond Referendum Meeting Central High Cultural & Educational Complex, 2748 Dogtown Road
Sept. 27 Bond Referendum Meeting Fire-Rescue Station 6 – Hadensville, 4810 Three Chopt Road
Sept. 30 Bond Referendum Meeting County Administration Building, 1800 Sandy Hook Road
Oct. 6 Virtual Bond Referendum Meeting Zoom: shorturl.at/dAEJ4; Meeting ID: 837 2910 5337, Passcode: 404275 or Dial (301) 715-8592
Oct. 11 Bond Referendum/Schools’ Balanced Calendar/New GES Design, Byrd Elementary, 2704 Hadensville Fife Road
Oct. 18 Bond Referendum/Schools’ Balanced Calendar/New GES Design, Goochland Elementary, 3150 River Road West
Oct. 26 Bond Referendum/Schools’ Balanced Calendar/ New GES Design, Randolph Elementary, 1552 Sheppard Town Road
Oct. 28 Virtual Bond Referendum/Schools’ Balanced Calendar, Google Meet: meet.google.com/sxi-wksz-esf
If you are unable to attend one of the meetings above, there will be other opportunities. Between now and November, Goochland County and Goochland County Public Schools leaders, staff, and community stakeholders will be out sharing about the 2021 Goochland Bond Referendum at community meetings, organizations, and events.
Please visit www.goochlandva.us/bonds, for more information on the 2021 Goochland Bond Referendum including a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and a dedicated calendar that lists these meetings and upcoming community meetings, events, and presentations.
Individuals or community groups who would like more information on the bond referendum can email GVABonds2021@goochlandva.us, call (804) 556-5828, or complete the online form “Request an Informational Meeting” to request a presentation at a community group meeting, if a presentation has not already been scheduled.