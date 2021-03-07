Urgent call for justice need not require abuse

Judging by the hundreds of photos of Xzavier Hill shared by his mother in recent weeks, the young man was almost always smiling.

He looked a bit more serious in the team photos from his years playing high school football, but the smile returned as he posed poolside with coworkers at his summer lifeguarding job.

If things had gone the way they were supposed to, Xzavier Hill would now be joining millions of other recent high school graduates in taking their first tentative steps into adulthood, figuring out what he wanted to do and how he would leave his mark on the world. He was funny, and talented, and devoted to his family—surely there were big things ahead.

As we now know, the life that Xzavier Hill might have led will forever remain a mystery: Any hope for his future was snuffed out on Jan. 9, after he was shot by two Virginia State Police officers after a brief high speed pursuit followed by Hill allegedly displaying a firearm.

Perhaps one of the most unexpectedly heartbreaking things I saw last week was Xzavier Hill’s autopsy report, released to the public alongside the dozens of other documents and photographs as part of a grand jury’s final report.