Urgent call for justice need not require abuse

Judging by the hundreds of photos of Xzavier Hill shared by his mother in recent weeks, the young man was almost always smiling.
He looked a bit more serious in the team photos from his years playing high school football, but the smile returned as he posed poolside with coworkers at his summer lifeguarding job.
If things had gone the way they were supposed to, Xzavier Hill would now be joining millions of other recent high school graduates in taking their first tentative steps into adulthood, figuring out what he wanted to do and how he would leave his mark on the world. He was funny, and talented, and devoted to his family—surely there were big things ahead.
As we now know, the life that Xzavier Hill might have led will forever remain a mystery: Any hope for his future was snuffed out on Jan. 9, after he was shot by two Virginia State Police officers after a brief high speed pursuit followed by Hill allegedly displaying a firearm.
Perhaps one of the most unexpectedly heartbreaking things I saw last week was Xzavier Hill’s autopsy report, released to the public alongside the dozens of other documents and photographs as part of a grand jury’s final report.
The majority of the autopsy report’s clinical, matter-of-fact description of Hill’s body—a body that had been healthy and strong—serves mostly to underscore what a terrible, senseless waste his death was. This was a young, vital human being with such potential. He had a good family. He had been loved and cared for.
Most of us would never dream of telling a mother, or a community, how to mourn a son. But while there are plenty of Goochland residents, this writer included, who fully support the goals of the Black Lives Matter movement, the handful of demonstrators who descended on Goochland last Wednesday — blocking streets and hurling epithets and threats of violence at passing motorists-- was a particularly sad development.
A Facebook Live video posted by one of the demonstrators shows a group seemingly more concerned with making noise than making progress. The group’s chants pingpong back and forth between demands to release the dashcam footage and an unprintable directive aimed at local law enforcement officers.
Perhaps some could look at the footage and conclude that this was what the revered late Civil Rights pioneer John Lewis referred to as “good trouble,” but many would surely find it impossible to reconcile the two.
The loss of a young man just as he was beginning his life leaves a gaping void, and Xzavier Hill’s life most certainly did matter. But the tactics deployed last week in Goochland were abusive, unconstructive and completely counter to the example set by generations of passionate and committed social justice activists, including many of those involved with the Black Lives Matter movement.
We can do better than this. Xzavier Hill’s memory deserves better than this. And this kind of hateful behavior should have no home in Goochland.