Veritas boys soccer honors seniors, including Goochland's Sweeney and Jastrzemski, in 1-0 win over F.U.M.A.

It was also important for just being able to take place along with the fall season – something that, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, can no longer be seen as a guarantee.

“It has really been a good outlet – a really positive thing. To come out and to play a game that we love, and to be with people that we love being around – and we support each other – has just been a gift in the midst of some tough times,” said Sterling Sweeney, who has coached Veritas’ girls soccer team for years and took the helm of the boys team for the first time this fall. “It’s just been a gift to me; it’s been a gift to these guys. We push each other hard, but they’re sweet with each other, though, too. They just support each other and encourage each other a lot.”