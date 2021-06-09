VHSL updates tennis schedules for Classes 1 through 3, affects doubles, singles schedules for Goochland players

CHARLOTTESVILLE - Due to the predicted weather forecast this week, the Virginia High School League announced that the Class 1, 2, and 3 tennis state tournament schedules have been adjusted.

As a result, the Virginia Tech Burrow-Burleson Tennis Center Indoor facility will host all matches, including the Class 1 finals originally scheduled at Blacksburg High School.

Changes include boys/girls doubles semifinals and finals being held at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively, on Friday, June 11. The boys/girls singles semifinals and finals will be held at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively, on Saturday, June 12. The team finals will remain on Thursday, June 10.

In doubles, Goochland's Evan Bernstine and Adam Webb will face York's Robert Novak and Aryan Prabhudesai on Friday in the state semifinals at 9 a.m.

In singles, Bernstine will face Novak on Saturday in the state semifinals at 9 a.m.