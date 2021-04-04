Wavelengths: Remembering the days when radio was king

“How could they not know what that is?” I thought to myself as my daughter pointed to an old piece of stereo equipment long-abandoned and left in the attic.

I suppose she had little or no idea of the level of importance that single piece of technology once demanded, and was equally unaware of a period of time when radio was more than entertainment but represented the soundtrack of a generation.

I’m not sure how stereos work these days or if buyers select separate components or choose compact boxes that combine all of the above. But, there was a time when purchasing a stereo piece-by-piece was the norm.

In the summer of 1968, I spent the summer carrying bricks for Harvey and Jake Bumgardner as they began building what was the first signs of the Totopotomoy subdivision. Harvey’s bricklayers could lay the brick much faster than I could haul it, but I suffered through long enough to save enough money to make a long-anticipated visit to the stereo store.

Anyone who made a similar journey during the 1970s will tell you a visit to a stereo store was a somewhat intimidating experience. The person who assisted you used an over-abundance of stereophonic lingo as he quizzed you regarding budget, expectations and acceptable levels of hearing loss.