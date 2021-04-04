Wavelengths: Remembering the days when radio was king

“How could they not know what that is?” I thought to myself as my daughter pointed to an old piece of stereo equipment long-abandoned and left in the attic.
I suppose she had little or no idea of the level of importance that single piece of technology once demanded, and was equally unaware of a period of time when radio was more than entertainment but represented the soundtrack of a generation.
I’m not sure how stereos work these days or if buyers select separate components or choose compact boxes that combine all of the above. But, there was a time when purchasing a stereo piece-by-piece was the norm.
In the summer of 1968, I spent the summer carrying bricks for Harvey and Jake Bumgardner as they began building what was the first signs of the Totopotomoy subdivision. Harvey’s bricklayers could lay the brick much faster than I could haul it, but I suffered through long enough to save enough money to make a long-anticipated visit to the stereo store.
Anyone who made a similar journey during the 1970s will tell you a visit to a stereo store was a somewhat intimidating experience. The person who assisted you used an over-abundance of stereophonic lingo as he quizzed you regarding budget, expectations and acceptable levels of hearing loss.
That usually led to a visit to a special room, always enclosed and equipped with special lighting that somehow pulsated to the beat of the music on the system.
The attendant always felt compelled to demonstrate the largest speakers in the room, somehow thinking a bass line that produced chest pain would impress.
I finally decided on a less-deafening purchase of Advent speakers, a decision I wouldn’t regret as the speakers lasted far longer than my interest in stereo systems and eventually wound up stored away in the attic.
As the summer waned, I had purchased the other components necessary to make a decent system, including a turntable, amplifier and, of course, a tuner.
I carefully assembled the system on shelving supported by cinderblocks, marveling at my handiwork as I sat and admired the lines of green and red lights on my own personal wall of sound.
But, the installation still wasn’t perfect. The tuner would receive plenty of local stations and some distant channels, but it would not pick up a station that had a loyal following in the Richmond area.
Stations like WGOE and WANT were good local choices, but an FM station out of Moyock, North Carolina, was playing a blend of Laurel Canyon favorites that seemed tailor-made to my and many others’ tastes at the time. On a clear night, you could sit in front of that tuner and listen to a selection of Firefall, CSN &Y, The Eagles, Van Morrison, and others without interruption for what seemed like hours.
The importance of receiving that signal seems almost unimaginable now, but, at the time, finding a way to boost my ability to receive the station seemed paramount.
As a result, I carefully climbed on the roof of my mother’s house and threaded a long wire from my tuner along the peak and attached the ends to an old television antenna.
The connection worked like magic, and the station’s modulation blasted my needles and lighted bars glowed with each note of the music.
That stereo system travelled a well-worn path through a variety of dormitory rooms, dingy apartments and small homes. No matter the venue, the system provided a refreshing reminder of decades of enjoying the notes that found their way through those Advent speakers.
Years later, the turntable endured a less than dignified end at a yard sale and the amplifier found new life on a mixing board used by my band. The speakers sat in a garage until they too were discarded. I often wondered if they still worked.
Now, all that remains is an old Kenwood tuner that my children believe is a toaster oven. I can only smile and remember the pure joy that tuner delivered, for me and thousands of others who still remember the days when radio was king.