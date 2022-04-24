‘We are all disappointed’: County boards grappling with school project sticker shock

It was supposed to provide a path forward: a redesign of the county’s planned new Goochland Elementary School, one that would help bring down a price tag that has soared nearly 15% in recent months from the originally projected $39 million to $54 million.

Instead, as county supervisors learned during an April 12 joint workshop held with the school board, the new compact design of the school—which included changing the exterior from metal to brick and stacking classrooms in a two-story design that would maximize plumbing and HVAC efficiency--managed to shave off only about $1 million from the total projected cost of the new school.

“It was shocking to us all,” said Goochland County School division superintendent Dr. Jeremy Raley during the meeting, the second workshop the two boards have held on the new elementary school plan this year.

What followed was a frank, and at some points tense, discussion between the two boards, with supervisors pressing school board members for clarity on how they planned to move forward on the project and whether it was possible to do so without asking county taxpayers to come up with the extra funds.

“Two years ago, when we started doing the referendum meetings, we were very, very excited, and we had the citizens’ support, and now we are very, very disappointed,” said board of supervisors chairman Neil Spoonhower, though he stopped short of taking the possibility of providing more funds off the table.

“If you’re saying that this is the site, this is the project we want to go with, then the one thing we need to do is go back to the bank. And our bank is our citizens,” Spoonhower said.

School board members, for their part, admitted they had only received the new numbers that day, and had been left reeling by the fact that redesign had done little to bring down the cost of the new school.

Much of the cost increases have come from work that will need to be done to the site, which meant that changes to the building design itself did little to move the needle.

“I thought we would be getting three times the savings,” said District 1 school board member John Wright.

Raley also pointed out that a number of other school divisions in Virginia that have built new schools over the past year have been reporting final costs that came in around 30% over budget.

Some supervisors expressed frustration that options such as finding an alternative site or renovating the existing school had not been more thoroughly explored, but school board leaders cautioned that many of those scenarios wold involve incurring even more costs.

“We’re going to talk about it and assess the numbers we have, but at this point this is where we’ve landed,” said school board chairman Michael Newman. “They are not the numbers we were hoping for based on our redesign, so we could keep talking to [designers] about different designs, less classrooms, no preschool, no gym, bag lunches maybe—I don’t know.” However, he cautioned, “none of that is going to serve us well in the end, and we’ll regret that later, I feel, 100%.”

Raley said that the school board had decided against pursuing a new piece of land for the project—one that would involve fewer site costs—nor do school board members favor a plan that would simply renovate the existing Goochland Elementary School.