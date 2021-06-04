Webb, Bernstine win Class 3, Region B doubles championship

Breaking through for their first state tournament appearance on the doubles court together, senior Adam Webb and sophomore Evan Bernstine powered through three matches and played in two different counties in one day to win the Class 3, Region B boys tennis doubles championship.
Bernstine and Webb's strengths throughout the day were on full display in their championship match against brothers Abhinav and Bhuvan Maddi from Lightridge. Webb's groundstrokes stayed low, steady and consistent, keeping rallies alive and forcing mistakes. Bernstine's powerful returns from the baseline also led to his opponents hitting the ball away, and he racked up several points on his fiery first serve.
Both players in the match also won points on hard-hitting overhead volleys and hustled to cover big shots from their opponents, including overheads. Communication throughout the day was also key, as, point after point, stroke after stroke, Bernstine would communicate whether he had the ball or if it was Webb's shot to take.
In the championship match, Webb and Bernstine led the first set 5-1, but the Maddi brothers won back-to-back games and served for a third, attempting to tighten the Goochland duo's lead to 5-4. Abhinav and Bhuvan even reached advantage point, but they ultimately hit the ball into the net off of Bernstine's drop shot on that point, resetting the game at deuce.
Goochland gained the advantage off of another return by Bernstine, and Webb on the next point delivered a quick block that Lightridge's duo returned high and out, securing both the game and the 6-3 set for the Bulldogs.
Goochland jumped out to a 4-1 second-set lead before heavy rains rolled in, forcing the doubles finals to move half-an-hour's drive from Goochland High School's tennis courts to Salisbury Country Club in Midlothian.
The move didn't affect Bernstine and Webb's momentum. They won the next two games to take the second set 6-1 and secure their trip to Blacksburg.
The Bulldogs faced adversity earlier in the day in their first round of regionals when they trailed 2-0 behind Maggie Walker freshman players Ethan Choe and Alex Percey, who immediately opened with powerful returns.
But Goochland's volleys at the net picked up, and after Webb saw his opponents hit out his second serve for the Bulldogs' first game win of the day, Bernstine and Webb never let off the gas for the rest of the set. They swept the next five games to win it 6-2 as Bernstine's well-placed strikes at the net and Webb's groundstrokes kept the Green Dragons off-balance.
Maggie Walker briefly seized back momentum when the duo led 2-1, but Goochland rallied once again. With Webb serving, the Bulldogs took a 4-3 lead when Maggie Walker hit out one of Bernstine's overheads, and a volley from Webb for game point helped ensure a 5-3 insurance advantage.
The Bulldogs swept the ninth game of the set for a 6-3 result and the match on straight points.
In the regional semifinals, Bernstine and Webb routed Brentsville District's Kylan and Bryson Cheney 6-0, 6-2. The Goochland duo's groundstrokes and a well-placed winner by Bernstine down the left side secured the sixth and final game of the first set.
The Bulldogs also overcame an early 2-1 deficit in the second set, flipping into a 3-2 lead before breaking the Tigers' serve on an overhead volley winner from Bernstine that landed in shallow court and finished off steady groundstroke returns from Webb.
Another overhead slam from Bernstine in the eighth game of the set put the exclamation mark on the match for Goochland.
The duo will play in the Class 3 state doubles semifinals next Thursday at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg at 3 p.m.
Evan Bernstine will also play in the Class 3 state singles semifinals next Friday at Virginia Tech at 9 a.m.