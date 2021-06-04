Webb, Bernstine win Class 3, Region B doubles championship

Goochland gained the advantage off of another return by Bernstine, and Webb on the next point delivered a quick block that Lightridge's duo returned high and out, securing both the game and the 6-3 set for the Bulldogs.

Goochland jumped out to a 4-1 second-set lead before heavy rains rolled in, forcing the doubles finals to move half-an-hour's drive from Goochland High School's tennis courts to Salisbury Country Club in Midlothian.

The move didn't affect Bernstine and Webb's momentum. They won the next two games to take the second set 6-1 and secure their trip to Blacksburg.

The Bulldogs faced adversity earlier in the day in their first round of regionals when they trailed 2-0 behind Maggie Walker freshman players Ethan Choe and Alex Percey, who immediately opened with powerful returns.

But Goochland's volleys at the net picked up, and after Webb saw his opponents hit out his second serve for the Bulldogs' first game win of the day, Bernstine and Webb never let off the gas for the rest of the set. They swept the next five games to win it 6-2 as Bernstine's well-placed strikes at the net and Webb's groundstrokes kept the Green Dragons off-balance.