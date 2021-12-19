What’s in a name? Sometimes a surprise

It’s an old question, to be sure, but one that hasn’t seemed to lose its relevance.

For people who find themselves, through sheer coincidence, sharing a name with a famous — or perhaps even infamous — individual, the answer is probably a bit more complicated.

Sure, it’s probably no big deal being Michael Jackson or Larry Bird or even Elizabeth Taylor, other than the occasional giggle when you buy a plane ticket or get pulled over for speeding.

Over the years I’ve met a Sally Field, a Bill Clinton and even a Michelle Pfeiffer. They have been unfailingly good natured about it, but I suspect it must get old from time to time.

Making things even stranger, sometimes a name that evoked one thing suddenly changes. I knew a woman once who shared a name with a famous television homemaker. My friend didn’t mind the constant mention of their shared moniker — until the TV star fell from grace and landed in the pokey for financial shenanigans. She never let on, but I’m pretty sure after that my acquaintance liked the link a bit less.

And then, of course, there are those whose name is suddenly imbued with a whole new kind of meaning, one they likely never saw coming.