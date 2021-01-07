Williams' tip-in lifts Benedictine past Peninsula Catholic in 57-55 thriller

“It feels great, especially against a team like this,” Williams said of the win. “I think, every single game, we’re just learning more and more.”

Williams double-doubled with 14 points and 10 rebounds and added a team-leading six assists. His teammate Anthony Fisher, in his second game back, not only led the Cadets with 17 points, but he also set up Williams’ game-winner.

With the game all tied up at 55-55 and the Knights moving the ball with under 12 seconds remaining in regulation, Fisher read the play and swooped in to steal the Knights’ pass along Fisher’s right side.

The multisport standout drew the foul in his approach to the paint, and while Fisher didn’t make his two free-throw attempts, his second miss turned into his team’s gain as Williams made sure it went in.

Fisher’s speed, his coach noted, changes the game for them, and he allowed them to spread the floor.

“He’s the one guy that can go from foul line to foul line and pass two or three guys on the way, and that sets everybody else up,” Royster said, “but he’s strong enough and he’s gotten so much better at recognizing when he has his opportunities.”