With election done, its now time for nation to go forward

It’s difficult to write a column two days before what many are calling the most important election in American history. Listening to a crescendo of news in the final days of the campaign, the end game is confusing, and if the dire predictions ring true, neither of the results will bring resolution or unite a nation that seems hopelessly divided.
It’s certainly not the first time an election has been described as the end all-be all, and implications described as earth-shattering.
Truth be known, following each of the elections I’ve witnessed, a country awoke the morning after and began a routine that revealed no semblance of monumental change or disastrous consequences. On the day after election, many have glowed in the warm embrace of victory, while others vowed to fight again and carried on with disappointment but not disillusionment.
There’s no doubt many of us are experiencing those same emotions on the day after what seemed like an election season that appeared to test the norms or traditions of political tradition.
I’m guessing that a look back at history reveals a detailed history of hotly-contested elections in America, and a legacy that is filled with outrageous incidents of uncivil behavior by a few who could not accept the will of the majority.
In reality, disappointment on the day after is an integral element of our political culture, and accepting governance from those who did not garner our vote is part of a democratic process. A detailed and unwavering system of checks and balances ensures the views of the minority are not silenced by an election.
If past experience can be relied upon as a future indicator, not much has changed as we seek our second wind after an election season that was exhausting, eternal and substantially annoying.
The sheer number of political advertisements convince me that there is, indeed, too much money in campaigns, and rhyme and reason long ago took a back seat to power and privilege.
With no crystal ball, I’m not sure what any of us are feeling when these thoughts are actually published, and it’s recorded with the realization that providing thoughts on events that have not yet taken place is precarious at best.
I’m not sure if your candidate won or lost, but I hope we have, like in past years, elected a president with results that leave no questions or interpretation as to the winner.
Even with the recent political atmosphere that I will admit seems unprecedented, I believe a nation will once again look toward each other for solutions and civility and resist actions that further divide or intensify.
On this day more than others, it’s important to recognize the real strength of our nation lies in its people, its neighborhoods and its communities. We interact with neighbors everyday who hold differing political views, and extend our hands to help those in need without regard to political affiliation. We routinely unite and achieve common goals with no importance attached to how we voted, and celebrate our differences.
Perhaps, we should learn to govern with that same sense of unity.
So, that’s my hope for the day after this election. I suppose it’s the same hope that has bolstered voters on the first Wednesday in November for decades: The belief that our differences make us stronger, and there are no winners and losers on this day after, only participants.