With election done, its now time for nation to go forward

It’s difficult to write a column two days before what many are calling the most important election in American history. Listening to a crescendo of news in the final days of the campaign, the end game is confusing, and if the dire predictions ring true, neither of the results will bring resolution or unite a nation that seems hopelessly divided.

It’s certainly not the first time an election has been described as the end all-be all, and implications described as earth-shattering.

Truth be known, following each of the elections I’ve witnessed, a country awoke the morning after and began a routine that revealed no semblance of monumental change or disastrous consequences. On the day after election, many have glowed in the warm embrace of victory, while others vowed to fight again and carried on with disappointment but not disillusionment.

There’s no doubt many of us are experiencing those same emotions on the day after what seemed like an election season that appeared to test the norms or traditions of political tradition.

I’m guessing that a look back at history reveals a detailed history of hotly-contested elections in America, and a legacy that is filled with outrageous incidents of uncivil behavior by a few who could not accept the will of the majority.