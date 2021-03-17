With monster rallies in 1st and 2nd sets and 32-30 win in 4th, Powhatan volleyball wins wild 3-1 match over Goochland

With Carly Rehme and senior Kenzie Urbine contributing to the lineup, Powhatan went back and forth with Goochland through the fourth set until it grabbed a 19-17 lead and pulled away at 22-18, powered by Mueller’s attack and Henderson’s serving.

But Michaels helped keep a crucial point alive that tightened Powhatan’s lead to 22-19, and Michaels went back to serve, helping her Bulldogs leapfrog the home team to get a shot at set point with a 24-22 lead in the fourth.

“She was on fire,” Jacobsen said of Michaels. “She was such a steady personality to have on the court today. It was really important that we kept her in there. She’s just great to have around, all-around.”

But Rehme and junior Allie Dulio, who went back to serve for Powhatan, helped tie the match at 24-all, which meant that one team would need a 2-point lead over the other to win the set.

After the two teams tied up to 27-all, Urbine delivered multiple clutch kills to help Powhatan go-ahead 31-30, and while Goochland’s versatile sophomore setter Nicole Brown had a spectacular third hit in which she redirected a mid-to-low floating pass on a falling one-armed hit that sent the ball arching high and into Powhatan’s shallow court, the Indians were able to set the ball high for Mueller, who crushed the kill for match point.