With monster rallies in 1st and 2nd sets and 32-30 win in 4th, Powhatan volleyball wins wild 3-1 match over Goochland

POWHATAN – Both teams are following up on dominant 2019 seasons.
Powhatan had reached the Region 4B semifinals and was three points shy of a state tournament berth. Goochland won the Region 3B championship and had reached the Class 3 state semifinals.
Both teams lost tremendous senior leaders, but both teams had brought back a wealth of talent and depth.
With the two programs going head-to-head at Powhatan High School on Tuesday, the recipe for a classic was in place.
They served up a match to remember.
Fiery hits from both sides, monster rallies by the home team and a thrilling, back-and-forth fourth set were all present in Powhatan’s wild 3-1 victory (29-27, 25-23, 18-25, 32-30) over Goochland.
For head coach Cindy Bryant and the Indians, their bounce-back win, which came one night after a straight-sets loss to Cosby, was much-needed.
“It’s huge. We needed this tonight,” Bryant said. “Cosby was good. They beat us fair-and-square. We did not play well against them. But I will say: we as coaches take a lot of ownership in that. We were not in our sweet lineup, and I really think we found our sweet lineup tonight. We’re excited about that…we feel like we found the spot where everybody’s skills are utilized the most effectively.”
Despite the loss, Goochland head coach Rachel Jacobsen said it was a fantastic game.
“I’m so proud of them, honestly. They rocked it out,” Jacobsen said. “We had some calls that didn’t go our way, but overall, they were really resilient, and they really worked hard. We’re excited to see (Powhatan) again (on Monday).
“I’m really impressed with how well this game went,” Jacobsen said. “I’m really excited about what that means for the future for us, too.”
Once Powhatan emerged victorious from its first rally, neither team could be counted out in any given set. The Bulldogs led 19-9 in the first, and they led by 9 points in the second, but the Indians rallied in both, and they overtook the visitors in tightly contested finishes in both to win the first 29-27 and the second 25-23.
“It’s nice knowing that we can come back from the difference in the score,” said Powhatan junior Libero Kendal McMullin. “Now we just know we can keep fighting and still come out with a good outcome.”
“I think it took just working together as a team instead of individuals. We’ve been talking about that a lot, how we need to come together as a team and put all the pieces together and work as a whole,” said Powhatan senior Natalie Mueller. “I think we were just playing well as a team.”
Both Mueller and McMullin complimented the team’s energy, and Bryant added that there was “no focus on the scoreboard.”
“We literally were saying: one point at a time; win the next point, and…tonight, we (the coaches) were giving them the play to win the next point,” Bryant said. “We were saying: ‘Set this person this ball,’ and they pulled them out one-by-one.”
Helping fuel Powhatan’s rally in the first set were Mueller, whose power shined throughout the match, and junior middle hitter Faith Henderson, who mixed the lighter dink attacks into her fiery swing to get some of her attacks past Goochland’s strong defense via misdirection.
McMullin served in a crucial late stretch to aid Powhatan’s rally in the second set, and sophomore Hunter King, who subbed into the rotation, put it away with a kill across Goochland’s court to give the Indians a two-set lead.
The third set stayed tight through the middle stages, with both teams tying at 10-10 and Powhatan trailing Goochland 14-13. But with Goochland senior Taylor Michaels serving and Layla Ford bringing power and blocking ability up the middle, the Bulldogs grabbed a 5-point lead. After the hammering arms of Powhatan’s Mueller and Goochland junior Nova Wonderling traded kills, a couple of Powhatan attacks went out-of-bounds to help extend the Bulldogs’ advantage to 24-17. Michaels put away the set at 25-18 on a kill to force a fourth round between the two teams.
With Carly Rehme and senior Kenzie Urbine contributing to the lineup, Powhatan went back and forth with Goochland through the fourth set until it grabbed a 19-17 lead and pulled away at 22-18, powered by Mueller’s attack and Henderson’s serving.
But Michaels helped keep a crucial point alive that tightened Powhatan’s lead to 22-19, and Michaels went back to serve, helping her Bulldogs leapfrog the home team to get a shot at set point with a 24-22 lead in the fourth.
“She was on fire,” Jacobsen said of Michaels. “She was such a steady personality to have on the court today. It was really important that we kept her in there. She’s just great to have around, all-around.”
But Rehme and junior Allie Dulio, who went back to serve for Powhatan, helped tie the match at 24-all, which meant that one team would need a 2-point lead over the other to win the set.
After the two teams tied up to 27-all, Urbine delivered multiple clutch kills to help Powhatan go-ahead 31-30, and while Goochland’s versatile sophomore setter Nicole Brown had a spectacular third hit in which she redirected a mid-to-low floating pass on a falling one-armed hit that sent the ball arching high and into Powhatan’s shallow court, the Indians were able to set the ball high for Mueller, who crushed the kill for match point.
“It’s very rare to see a set like that, and it’s very exciting, because it also doesn’t happen often,” Mueller said of the 32-20 fourth set. But she added that it was a matter of “just keeping up the energy, and be willing to play until (the score is) 45…just have fun with it.”
Bryant was very impressed with Dulio, who ended the game with 7 digs and 1 ace.
“This young lady gets the balls that usually you think they’re going to hit the floor, and then she’s just right there,” Bryant said.
Mueller led Powhatan with 15 kills, added 2 aces and had seven digs. She also had a .357 hitting percentage.
“Anything when you get over that .25 mark is really going to set you up for success,” Bryant said, “so to be over .3 – that is the difference maker, and we needed to see ourselves do that against a good team.”
And Bryant was impressed by Goochland.
“They’re a good team,” Bryant said. “They pull off stuff that nobody else does…one of their setters, Nicole (Brown), she’ll tip the ball from anywhere on the court where I’ve never seen a setter do that, and it just takes you totally off-guard, but I know that, and we had prepared our team for that, so…I think only one of their second balls got us.”
For Powhatan, Henderson’s statline matched her ability to make plays all over the court as she complemented 11 kills and 2 aces with seven assists and two digs. Henderson, who recently earned VHSCA All-State Honorable Mention in basketball, has played high school volleyball for a couple of years. She moved from the JV volleyball team to varsity during her sophomore season in 2019 and since then has established herself as a key contributor to the varsity volleyball team’s successes.
“I definitely think it helps to play other sports,” Henderson said, adding: “It’s really good coaching, good teammates, good environment to build me up and help me build my confidence.”
Powhatan’s new setter for this year, Sydney Wade, broke through with 14 assists, seven digs, 3 kills, and 1 block.
McMullin had a 2.0 pass average and added 14 digs.
The Indians were playing Tuesday’s match without their leader in kills going into the game, as Nina Marsho was sidelined due to injury.
For Goochland, Wonderling led the way with 12 kills and added 2 aces and nine digs. Michaels contributed 9 kills and five digs, and Ford and Nina Smith each added 3 kills and 4 blocks. Brown’s versatility shone through in her 5 kills, 3 aces, 23 assists, and nine digs.
Jacobsen felt that junior Libero Blair Bussells, who had 28 digs, “did a really, really great job” in Tuesday’s game.
“She was everywhere. She whacked her head on the floor, got right back up and kept going,” Jacobsen said. “She’s hardcore. She’s all over the place all the time. Even if the pass isn’t perfect, she’s there ready to take it. She was another really huge help tonight.”
Each team will play one match before seeing each other again on Monday night (7 p.m.) at Goochland High School. On Thursday, Goochland (4-1) will host Nottoway at 6 p.m., and Powhatan (4-2) will play at Midlothian at 7 p.m.