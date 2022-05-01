With ‘wants’ cut, more funding may be the only solution for new school project

We’ve all heard it, but when it comes to spending money responsibly it’s almost always a wise idea to remember what an esteemed group of musicians from London told us many decades ago: you can’t always get what you want, but sometimes you can get what you need.

The tricky part, of course, is figuring out what falls under “wants” and what falls under “needs.”

Lately, this is a problem with which the Goochland County School Board has become all too familiar. When it was revealed earlier this year that the $30 million dollar price tag for the much-celebrated new Goochland Elementary School had ballooned to an eye-popping $54 million, school board members were quick to jettison several features of the project that were deemed wants rather than needs.

Suddenly gone were the beautiful walls of glass that were included in the original design to help bring more natural light into the classroom. The metal-clad exterior was replaced with less-expensive brick, and even the shape of the building itself was reworked and compacted.

At one point in the paring-down process, items on the chopping block included everything from basketball hoops to whiteboards to bike racks.

Still, even with the willingness to give up certain “extras,” the school board has been left in a truly unenviable position. With the original plan clearly untenable, they are now faced with a host of less-than-appealing alternatives ranging from starting over from scratch on a new piece of property (one with fewer costly site issues) to abandoning the new construction altogether and simply renovating the current Goochland Elementary School.

Neither choice was met with much enthusiasm during a recent meeting between the school board and the board of supervisors, but both seemed less painful than the solution both elected bodies seemed to be tiptoeing carefully around for the better part of two hours: going back to the citizens, who had overwhelming supported the new school in a bond referendum last November, and asking for more money.

It isn’t hard to see both the rock and the hard place that the school board now finds itself in. But the funds have been borrowed and the interest is accruing. Doing nothing is not an option, and neither is building a subpar facility. If asking for more money would allow the school division to construct a quality building that will continue to serve the community for years to come—even with a few less window or whiteboards—that is what should be done.

There is reason for hope should officials decide that more funding is needed. Residents have already agreed, through their support of the bond referendum, that the county needs a new elementary school. They have also said, by electing the current school board members and supervisors (in most cases to multiple terms), that they trust them to do what is right. So logic would follow that, if the elected bodies say that they have culled every possible “want” from the project and still need additional funds to complete the new school, the citizens will agree that borrowing those funds is the best course of action.

No, it isn’t the ideal solution, but at this time it would appear to be the best path forward.