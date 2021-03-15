Woodson hauls in 73-yard TD catch, 40-yard pick-six, and Goochland fends off Liberty 14-12

Jason Woodson was Goochland’s scout offensive player of the week. He had a great week, getting a bunch of contested footballs against his team’s defensive backs.
“He just competed, which was awesome to see,” said Goochland head football coach Alex Fruth, who added that it “gave us a little confidence that, ‘hey, this kid can do some things.’”
Woodson got the opportunity to play at wide receiver in Saturday’s road game at Liberty High School, and in his role as a second-team linebacker, he was also able to rotate onto the field on defense.
He scored both of his team’s touchdowns. His quarterback C.J. Towles threw him one – a gem of a 73-yarder – and Liberty threw him the other: a 40-yard pick-six.
“There’s a kid that took the opportunity presented to him and ran with it,” Fruth said. “It was awesome.”
Behind Woodson’s two scores, his Class 3 Bulldogs fended off the larger school of Liberty (Bealeton) 14-12 to remain unbeaten (3-0) at the halfway mark of the regular season.
“It’s a nice victory to have,” Fruth said Saturday evening. “To play any of those schools that are bigger than us – and they’re probably about…400 or 500 students bigger than us – to play those kinds of teams, and to go out there, compete, and beat them, that’s a big deal for us.”
After a back-and-forth, scoreless first quarter, Liberty broke through in the top of the second with a 15-yard touchdown pass and kept a 7-0 lead over Goochland going into the second half.
But Woodson delivered on both sides of the ball in the third quarter. Subbing in at linebacker on defense during the first series of the quarter, Woodson stepped in front of the Eagles’ pass, snagged it, tucked it away, and returned the interception 40 yards to the house to help tie the game.
“It was something else,” Fruth said. “It was a great play.”
Goochland’s defense got the ball back on another interception, this one by Will Stratton, and Woodson now lined up on the Bulldogs’ offense at wide receiver.
He received a vertical shot from Towles and set sail on the 73-yard touchdown pass to propel Goochland into the lead.
The Eagles in the fourth quarter landed a 31-yard kick through the uprights, and Goochland, pinned near its own end zone on fourth and long with about 1:38 seconds left in regulation, elected to take a safety, with the idea of kicking the ball down field and forcing the Eagles to march the field against the Bulldogs' defense.
The safety tightened Goochland's lead over Liberty to 14-12, but Goochland’s defense clinched the game via a stop on fourth down with about 38 seconds remaining.
“It was a physical game,” Fruth said Saturday. “That was a good football team that we played today. It’s physical – big, strong kids – it was good to have a game like that at this part of the season.”
Will Stratton was in on 14 tackles, including a sack, and caught an interception. Anthony Holland and De’Andre Robinson were each in on 10, with Robinson getting a tackle for loss, and Isaiah Walker and Haiden Mccourt were each in on nine. Kai Burton and Enrique Alvarez each delivered a sack and Eyan Pace had a tackle for loss.
Fruth said that Saturday’s game was “a great test for who we are,” and that it showed the Bulldogs where they need to get better.
“We’ve got to improve up front on the offensive line; we’ve got to keep making strides – and that comes with starting some young kids, some kids without a lot of experience,” Fruth said. “We’re replacing four starters, and there’s moments where you look out there and you go, ‘Okay, hey, this kid doesn’t have a ton of experience, and we’re only going to get better…’ but now we can really evaluate and see where we’re at in that process.”
After winning its first two games via shutout, Goochland showcased resiliency in overtaking the opposing team and staying ahead in a close matchup.
“At some point in the season, you’ve got to have a moment where everybody’s realized: ‘Hey, our backs are up against the wall. We’ve got to fight really hard for this right here,’” Fruth said. “The ball’s not always going to bounce our way, and when the breaks don’t work our way and we go out there and we rise to the occasion…that’s a big deal, because it gives the idea to the kids that: ‘Hey, we can do this,’ even when things just aren’t clicking, aren’t just working, and that’s going to happen at some point down the road in a big game against good teams. You’re not going to win every series.
“That’ll give us some serious self-confidence in terms of, when our backs are up against the wall, that we’re going to be able to ride this out and be able to bounce back.”
Goochland’s home opener will also be its Homecoming game. The Bulldogs will host future Jefferson District opponent Orange County on March 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Goochland High School.