Woodson hauls in 73-yard TD catch, 40-yard pick-six, and Goochland fends off Liberty 14-12

“It was a physical game,” Fruth said Saturday. “That was a good football team that we played today. It’s physical – big, strong kids – it was good to have a game like that at this part of the season.”

Will Stratton was in on 14 tackles, including a sack, and caught an interception. Anthony Holland and De’Andre Robinson were each in on 10, with Robinson getting a tackle for loss, and Isaiah Walker and Haiden Mccourt were each in on nine. Kai Burton and Enrique Alvarez each delivered a sack and Eyan Pace had a tackle for loss.

Fruth said that Saturday’s game was “a great test for who we are,” and that it showed the Bulldogs where they need to get better.

“We’ve got to improve up front on the offensive line; we’ve got to keep making strides – and that comes with starting some young kids, some kids without a lot of experience,” Fruth said. “We’re replacing four starters, and there’s moments where you look out there and you go, ‘Okay, hey, this kid doesn’t have a ton of experience, and we’re only going to get better…’ but now we can really evaluate and see where we’re at in that process.”

After winning its first two games via shutout, Goochland showcased resiliency in overtaking the opposing team and staying ahead in a close matchup.