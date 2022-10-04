Worley named Goochland’s new director of economic development

Sara Worley has been named the director of economic development for Goochland County.

Worley will be responsible for program outcomes and results in the area of Economic Development to include the County’s tourism initiatives, new business recruitment, and existing business retention.

“As many already know, Goochland is a special and unique place,” Worley said. “I am excited to be able to continue my career in Goochland and to continue to serve the citizens and businesses of Goochland County.”