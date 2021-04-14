Years later, memory of amusement park thrills still lingers

I think it must be part of growing old that one compares everything new to the way things used to be. As a young child, I used to marvel at stories of old beaches, towns, automobiles or anything else that wasn’t around anymore.
Now I find myself in that situation of being a witness to things that are no more. The list grows longer in my mind each year that passes, but, thankfully, I don’t dwell on it. I always try to maintain the possibility in my mind that something new could be actually an improvement over an older version.
Another reminder of this genetic philosophy recently came up when my family was considering vacation options for the upcoming summer. Now, anyone who has attempted to book a cottage at the beach or a trip to the mountains has been met with the unpleasant reality that 2021 could be a record year for Americans hitting the road.
I searched online for suitable options, none of which seemed to check all the boxes for our family.
Looking at the online brochures, I was unimpressed with the sameness of some of the theme parks, none specifically. But, most had an homogenized predictability in the attractions, and a uniform atmosphere, family-friendly, of course.
As a child, we only visited two theme parks on a regular basis. We took the boat from Washington to a forgotten place on the Potomac called Marshall Hall. The boat ride was excitement enough, and an old Navy steamer seemed like a large ocean-goer to the many youths on the voyage.
The boat first stopped at Mount Vernon and many of the passengers disembarked for the famous home of the first president. What remained was a rambunctious group of kids and exhausted parents who couldn’t get that boat moving fast enough for the next stop: Marshall Hall.
By today’s standards, Marshall was a small park with a rickety old roller coaster that scared me to death. What it did have was the authentic smell and feel of an amusement park, complete with barkers, sideshows, a real Merry-Go-Round and some of the best snow cones found in the D.C. area.
Marshall was a treat, but, without the boat ride, it couldn’t hold a candle to Glen Echo. The streetcar dumped you right at the gate of the popular park in suburban Virginia. The entrance was an overwhelming visual experience with the brightly painted art deco buildings, the flowering gardens and the pièce de résistance, the famous Glen Echo Coaster Dips. Glen Echo also featured a novel addition at the time, a large swimming pool complete with flowing fountain in the center.
Glen Echo was the total experience, the kind of daylong adventure that left you almost asleep on your feet on the long ride home.
I thought of all of this as I recently visited a local theme park. It had one of the largest and most impressive roller coasters I’ve ever seen or ridden. It hardly shook at all as the clean cars rounded curves made of neatly shaved salt treated lumber.
The feeling on the first dip was the same one as I’d felt as a child on the Dips, the victim of my mother’s persuasion for me to try her passion as an avid coaster fan. But the surroundings were different from the ones on the hills overlooking the Potomac or that then-isolated Glen near Cabin John Bridge.
I believe my children probably have the same admiration, for say, Disney World, as I have for Glen Echo and Marshall Hall. Reminding them of the differences would serve no purpose, and there’s no lesson to be learned from personal remember-whens.
But, for those lucky enough to have walked down sidewalks leading to Glen Echo or exiting the boat at the Pier at Marshall, the images are unforgettable and will always represent Amusement Park to us.
When it’s really quiet, I can still hear that big lady with the rosy cheeks sitting in a big, elevated red chair, laughing at everyone who entered the gates at Glen Echo. It brings me back to a time of great summer fun and adventure at two historic amusement parks.