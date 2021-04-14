Years later, memory of amusement park thrills still lingers

I think it must be part of growing old that one compares everything new to the way things used to be. As a young child, I used to marvel at stories of old beaches, towns, automobiles or anything else that wasn’t around anymore.

Now I find myself in that situation of being a witness to things that are no more. The list grows longer in my mind each year that passes, but, thankfully, I don’t dwell on it. I always try to maintain the possibility in my mind that something new could be actually an improvement over an older version.

Another reminder of this genetic philosophy recently came up when my family was considering vacation options for the upcoming summer. Now, anyone who has attempted to book a cottage at the beach or a trip to the mountains has been met with the unpleasant reality that 2021 could be a record year for Americans hitting the road.

I searched online for suitable options, none of which seemed to check all the boxes for our family.

Looking at the online brochures, I was unimpressed with the sameness of some of the theme parks, none specifically. But, most had an homogenized predictability in the attractions, and a uniform atmosphere, family-friendly, of course.