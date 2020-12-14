Jeremy Wampler embracing head coaching role with Goochland wrestling

Sophomore lightweight wrestler John Summitt, he added, has “the right attitude when it comes to wrestling.”

“He knows some solid stuff with wrestling and he knows how to really turn it on when the time comes,” Wampler said, noting that Summitt not only can go out there and wrestle effectively, but he also “knows how to get mean in all the right ways.”

“John was really putting some things together at the end of last year, and he almost pulled out a win at the last second ... at the regional; he hit a move that no one off of Goochland has ever hit before, and you have to be mean to hit this move,” Wampler said. “He did it, he caught the guy, and you give him another 20 seconds, and he’s going to pin this kid, and it just didn’t happen. He ran out of time. I gave him a big hug at the end of the match ... very proud of him.

“If he can keep doing that, that’s going to be good; he’s got a future.”

Junior Blake Smith, who for the last couple years has wrestled in the 120- and 126-pound weight classes, is bumping up to 138. Wampler said Smith “has got the right attitude, too.”