10u and 12u Mechanicsville football teams compete in championship games

It was a great day to be a fan of Mechanicsville Football & Cheer on Nov. 19, as the 10u and 12u teams took to the fields for their championship games.

While the 10u squad continued its streak of dominant play on both sides of the field en route to a championship victory, the 12u side came up just short, ending a thrilling season as the runner-up.

The 10u Hornets, coached by Jimmy Rice, entered their title matchup with tons of momentum, having shutout five of their six regular season opponents. In the semifinals and in the championship game, they continued that trend, once again shutting out the opposition.

Taking on the Western Wildcats at Douglas Freeman High School in the championship game, the Hornets never looked in threat to lose control, battling hard and running away with a 28-0 victory.

The 12u Hornets, meanwhile, entered the postseason with a 6-1 record. Coached by Kevin Lynn, the Hornets took on the Hopewell Blue Devils for a shot at the championship trophy, but came up just shy of the trophy despite a valiant effort in a 57-31 loss that put an end to a memorable season.