 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with An Achievable Dream who will sponsor 3,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

10u and 12u Mechanicsville football teams compete in championship games

  • 0

It was a great day to be a fan of Mechanicsville Football & Cheer on Nov. 19, as the 10u and 12u teams took to the fields for their championship games.

While the 10u squad continued its streak of dominant play on both sides of the field en route to a championship victory, the 12u side came up just short, ending a thrilling season as the runner-up.

Mech 12u football

The 10u Hornets, coached by Jimmy Rice, entered their title matchup with tons of momentum, having shutout five of their six regular season opponents. In the semifinals and in the championship game, they continued that trend, once again shutting out the opposition.

Taking on the Western Wildcats at Douglas Freeman High School in the championship game, the Hornets never looked in threat to lose control, battling hard and running away with a 28-0 victory.

The 12u Hornets, meanwhile, entered the postseason with a 6-1 record. Coached by Kevin Lynn, the Hornets took on the Hopewell Blue Devils for a shot at the championship trophy, but came up just shy of the trophy despite a valiant effort in a 57-31 loss that put an end to a memorable season.

People are also reading…

Finishing off the afternoon of football meant the end of the season for Mechanicsville Football & Cheer, which was a special one for the teams thanks to unbelievable support from the fans and parents in the stands that showcased just how strong the community energy was for the game of football in Mechanicsville. With the motto of #WeFamily shining through the community’s love for the game, there’s hope that the momentum will continue on into next season.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Santa Run 2022 schedules

Santa Run 2022 schedules

Editors note: More 2022 Santa Run fire station schedules will be printed in future editions as they become available.

David SHORT

David SHORT

SHORT, David Swanson, 82, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully into Heaven November 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Da…

Harry A. GLESSNER, Jr.

Harry A. GLESSNER, Jr.

GLESSNER, Harry A. Jr., went to be with his Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his son, Kurt; and daughter, Karen.…

Lucille INGROFF

Lucille INGROFF

INGROFF, Lucille S. "Lucy," 86, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, T. R. "R…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News