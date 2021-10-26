Allen rules as Patriots hold off Hanover

That half began with a nearly five-minute Patrick Henry drive, punctuated by an Allen pass which tipped off the hands of one receiver into the arms of Brandon Drake, who rumbled to the end zone to complete the 31-yard touchdown pass. When Dashawn Green scored on a 20-yard run with 1:00 left in the third quarter, the outcome seemed inevitable.

But Patrick Henry spent the fourth quarter, not as much fending off Hanover, as it was more so allowing them to stick around. Ten penalties on the night included several personal fouls and an unsportsmanlike conduct call. In one drive, two calls on one play forced the Patriots to a first down and 40 yards to go.

This deep into the season, and with unbeaten Varina on the road Friday night, Wakefield was understandably frustrated by the mistakes which allowed the game’s final score to be closer than the game actually was.

“We knew they would battle to the end, that’s what we expected. But we’ve got to do a better job of playing much cleaner than we did tonight,” Wakefield explained.