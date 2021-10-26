Allen rules as Patriots hold off Hanover

ASHLAND — If it was the final time Jordan Allen played at Patrick Henry High School, he certainly cemented his legacy.
On Senior Night, and on the same day the Patriot quarterback verbally committed to play at Davidson College, Allen threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 131 yards as Patrick Henry defeated Hanover 35-27 to improve to 6-2 and solidify their hold on one of eight playoff berths in Class 4, Region B with two games left in the regular season.
For Hanover, now 3-4, the loss jeopardizes their hopes for a playoff bid, placing them in a position where their final two contests, home dates with Henrico and Atlee, are must wins.
“Jordan’s really tough,” noted Patriots head coach Ken Wakefield, taking a pause to think of his performance. “He’s a heady football player, and, yeah, I’m glad he’s on our side.”
Allen’s night began with a 39-yard touchdown strike to Jayden Mines after the Patriots recovered a Hanover fumble on an option play on their second play from scrimmage. Six minutes later, the Patriots punched it in on a 5-yard Mines run for a quick 14-0 lead.
Defense ruled the next 12 minutes until Hanover quarterback Cole Elrod burst downfield for a 39-yard rushing score to cut the lead to 14-7. However, on Elrod’s last snap of the half, he came up limping, and spent the second half on crutches as Beau Sahnow was pressed into duty under center for the second half.
That half began with a nearly five-minute Patrick Henry drive, punctuated by an Allen pass which tipped off the hands of one receiver into the arms of Brandon Drake, who rumbled to the end zone to complete the 31-yard touchdown pass. When Dashawn Green scored on a 20-yard run with 1:00 left in the third quarter, the outcome seemed inevitable.
But Patrick Henry spent the fourth quarter, not as much fending off Hanover, as it was more so allowing them to stick around. Ten penalties on the night included several personal fouls and an unsportsmanlike conduct call. In one drive, two calls on one play forced the Patriots to a first down and 40 yards to go.
This deep into the season, and with unbeaten Varina on the road Friday night, Wakefield was understandably frustrated by the mistakes which allowed the game’s final score to be closer than the game actually was.
“We knew they would battle to the end, that’s what we expected. But we’ve got to do a better job of playing much cleaner than we did tonight,” Wakefield explained.
One key play call that was unexpected came with just over four minutes remaining, as after a timeout, the Patriots, facing fourth down at the Hanover 23, called a pass play, Allen sending a spiral over the middle to Christian Berry, who caught the pass in double coverage at the five and then took two Hawks for a trip across the goal line, willing his way in to score.
The tally made it 35-13. It turns out they needed it to win. Hanover quickly answered on a Chase Flora 25-yard run a minute later, converting a two-point try to make it 35-21. After an onside kick failed, the Hawks defense forced a punt, and Sahnow led the team down the field. As time expired, Sahnow found Rock Schraa in the end zone for a 6-yard scoring connection, making the final 35-27.
The Hawks turn their attention to Henrico, who will be playing their second game this week after hosting Hermitage in a game played Tuesday night. Wins over the Warriors and rival Atlee on November 5th are essential to their postseason hopes.
Patrick Henry, meanwhile, will try to hand Varina their first loss of the season on the Blue Devils’ Senior Night. They’ll need, not just a cleaner performance, but likely a spotless one, to make that happen.
