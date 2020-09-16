Allgaier sweeps Xfinity series doubleheader

“I thought we went at the perfect time. I still thought it was a little early when I first started going, and then as the run went on the balance really didn’t change a whole lot. Traffic actually worked to my advantage today. Being able to get by cars – our balance was really good in the areas where I thought we needed to make proper passes and really pass the lapped cars when we needed to. That was the difference-maker for us today.”

In Saturday’s race, Allgaier was the one to beat down the stretch. He led the final 79 laps, and looked like he was going to steadily pull away from the crowd before an incident in Turn 2 brought out a late caution on Lap 230. It brought on some stress, too.

“I record my heart rate on my watch and I averaged probably 125-130 all day today just kind of cruising out there,” Allgaier said Saturday. “On that last restart, I didn’t look exactly, but just based on feel I was probably over 180 on heart rate on that last restart just because I knew how important that restart was going to be. . . . I wanted to make sure we got out front and didn’t get a bumper put on us getting into Turn 1 first and foremost, then just manage the next two or three laps.”