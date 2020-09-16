Allgaier sweeps Xfinity series doubleheader

RICHMOND – Justin Allgaier should have brought a broom with him to Victory Lane after his win in the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 at Richmond Raceway Saturday afternoon.
Of course, by then he had already swept everything he needed.
Allgaier ran Xfinity Series races at Richmond this weekend, and won both. By doing so, he became just the second driver in Xfinity Series history to win races on consecutive days at the same track. Austin Cindric was the first to pull off such a feat – at Kentucky Motor Speedway earlier this year.
Allgaier’s first win of the weekend was in the Go Bowling 250 Friday night. He had to scramble back into contention after damaging his car in some incidental contact early in the race. He claimed the win in gutsy fashion, making a seemingly premature move to pass then-leader Justin Haley in his No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet.
Several observers – including Haley himself – thought Allgaier might have made the move too early.
“It’s funny because we actually went based on when he started pushing,” Allgaier said of Haley after Friday’s race. “He picked the lap time up and his brake rotors were glowing like crazy, and I could watch the back of his car wiggling around a lot. I knew he was pushing really hard. . . . I didn’t want the 11 to get too far out front. Obviously we let him go, so we knew we needed to keep riding at that point, but we didn’t want him to get too far out there and not be able to reel him back in. Ultimately, when [Haley] started pushing and picking the speed up, that’s when we went.
“I thought we went at the perfect time. I still thought it was a little early when I first started going, and then as the run went on the balance really didn’t change a whole lot. Traffic actually worked to my advantage today. Being able to get by cars – our balance was really good in the areas where I thought we needed to make proper passes and really pass the lapped cars when we needed to. That was the difference-maker for us today.”
In Saturday’s race, Allgaier was the one to beat down the stretch. He led the final 79 laps, and looked like he was going to steadily pull away from the crowd before an incident in Turn 2 brought out a late caution on Lap 230. It brought on some stress, too.
“I record my heart rate on my watch and I averaged probably 125-130 all day today just kind of cruising out there,” Allgaier said Saturday. “On that last restart, I didn’t look exactly, but just based on feel I was probably over 180 on heart rate on that last restart just because I knew how important that restart was going to be. . . . I wanted to make sure we got out front and didn’t get a bumper put on us getting into Turn 1 first and foremost, then just manage the next two or three laps.”
Allgaier had to skip a burnout after winning Friday night’s race – he needed to preserve his tires for Saturday, and he and his crew had a long night and morning ahead switching the paint scheme on his car from the No. 7 FilterTime Chevrolet in Friday’s race to the No. 7 BRANDT Chevrolet in Saturday’s race.
But, after the win Saturday, he didn’t have to worry about tires or paint jobs for a few days.
“Yesterday … it was weird not to be able to do a burnout,” he said. “That’s twice in a row we’ve won on the first day of a doubleheader and not been able to do it. So it felt good to be able to get a burnout in. But, in retrospect, the celebration [Friday night] was pretty fun, too, even without the burnout.”
