Alvis powers Hanover to win over Patriots

ASHLAND – Hanover first baseman Brett Alvis made his presence felt, and his at-bats count, at Patrick Henry Tuesday night.

Alvis belted a three-run home run to put the Hawks ahead for good in the second inning and knocked in another run with a double in the fourth to give his team most of the runs it needed for a 14-6 victory over the Patriots.

His second-inning home run ignited a Hanover offense that went down in order in the first inning.

“We had a couple of bad at-bats in the first inning,” Alvis said. “Then we finally got some guys on base.”

Patrick Henry starting pitcher Eoin Rossman got the first two Hawk batters of the second inning out. But then he gave up back-to-back walks to Charlie Rohr and Nolan Williamson. That set the table for Alvis, who wasted no time pouncing.

“I just kind of stuck with my approach, sat on the first pitch and drove it,” Alvis said. “It was a pretty good pitch.”

The energy level changed in the Hanover dugout after Alvis’ big blast.