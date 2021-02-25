Atlee finishes second in Class 5 wrestling; Two Raiders win individual titles

Liam Harris won his championship in the 138-pound match. After a scoreless first period against Brooke Point’s T.J. Harris he started scoring, and with each point earned, his confidence grew and he kept adding to his lead. By the time the match and day was over, his face was a bit banged up, but he was perfectly happy with his 9-3 decision victory.

“I got a little bit beat up, but, as everyone says, you should see the other guy,” Harris said. “I was a little stunned in the first period when I didn’t score, because that’s usually what I do. My thing is to score as fast as I can. Then the second period I got up to a pretty good lead and from then on he started shooting desperation attacks and I just countered and dominated.”

Frowert, the 145-pound champion, struggled to get points against his opponent, Brooke Point’s Stephen Mainz. Mainz took a 1-0 lead with an escape to open the second period. Frowert evened it up with an escape of his own to open the third. But the referees were parsimonious with points, and time was running out in regulation when Frowert finally got what he needed: a takedown for two points and a 3-1 victory at the buzzer.