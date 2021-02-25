 Skip to main content
Atlee finishes second in Class 5 wrestling; Two Raiders win individual titles
VIRGINIA BEACH – Atlee sent seven wrestlers to the Virginia High School League Class 5 State Championships, the most in school history.

By the time the meet wrapped up at Virginia Beach Sports Center Saturday night, the Raiders had: seven wrestlers place in a state tournament, obviously the most in school history; and two – Alex Frowert and Liam Harris – earn state championships, again the most in school history.

All the teamwork led to another milestone: a second-place finish, the best finish in the 20-year history of the school.

The Raiders scored 112 points behind champion Brooke Point, whose wrestlers amassed 156 points. Midlothian was third with Midlothian 99 points.

Atlee head wrestling coach Gabe LaVey was pleased with the result, but it is clear he has higher ambition.

“I like to win, so a state championship would have been the obvious better goal,” LaVey said. “But I’ll take second. I think it is the highest Atlee every had. It’s the first time we’ve ever had two state champs. I can’t complain about that.”

Given the atypical year, the Raiders’ accomplishment was all the more remarkable.

“We followed all the COVID rules and, with all the [stuff] that we’ve had to do this year, they made it worth it,” LaVey said.

Liam Harris won his championship in the 138-pound match. After a scoreless first period against Brooke Point’s T.J. Harris he started scoring, and with each point earned, his confidence grew and he kept adding to his lead. By the time the match and day was over, his face was a bit banged up, but he was perfectly happy with his 9-3 decision victory.

“I got a little bit beat up, but, as everyone says, you should see the other guy,” Harris said. “I was a little stunned in the first period when I didn’t score, because that’s usually what I do. My thing is to score as fast as I can. Then the second period I got up to a pretty good lead and from then on he started shooting desperation attacks and I just countered and dominated.”

Frowert, the 145-pound champion, struggled to get points against his opponent, Brooke Point’s Stephen Mainz. Mainz took a 1-0 lead with an escape to open the second period. Frowert evened it up with an escape of his own to open the third. But the referees were parsimonious with points, and time was running out in regulation when Frowert finally got what he needed: a takedown for two points and a 3-1 victory at the buzzer.

“It was a scramble,” Frowert said. “It was a good match. I’ve competed against him before and I knew it was going to be tough. It just really came down to how badly I really wanted it. I wanted it really bad. I had to go for broke and I took a shot at the end.”

The Raiders had two runners-up: J.B. Haynie at 113 pounds and Daniel Martinez at 182. Their teammate Mateo Duarte finished third at 106 pounds, Will Rittenhouse was fourth at 152 and Hayden Morris sixth at 170.

Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.

CORRECTION: Because of this editor’s error, Atlee High School wrestler J.B. Haynie was misidentified as J.D. Haynie in the state championship wrestling roundup in the Feb. 24 edition of the Local. As a result of tinnitus from a loudly misspent youth, every time this editor heard Haynie’s father (and this editor’s co-worker) Tom speak of the wrestler, when Tom said “J.B.,” this editor heard “J.D.” We regret the error.

VHSL Class 5 state wrestling championships

(at Virginia Beach Sports Complex)

Team Scores: 1. Brooke Point 156.0; 2. Atlee 112.0; 3. Midlothian 99.0; 4. Frank W. Cox 63.5; 5. Mountain View 61.0; 6. First Colonial 58.5; 7. Woodgrove 58.0; 8. Prince George 53.0; 9. Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology 46.0; 10. Kempsville 44.0; 10. Stone Bridge 44.0; 12. Gloucester 40.0; 12. Matoaca 40.0; 14. Freedom (South Riding) 36.0; 15. Riverside 32.0; 16. Green Run 25.0; 17. Princess Anne 24.0; 18. Salem (Virginia Beach) 23.5; 19. Clover Hill 23.0; 20. Briar Woods 20.0; 20. North Stafford 20.0; 22. John Lewis 13.0; 23. Bayside 9.0; 24. Rock Ridge 8.0; 25. Potomac Falls 7.0; 26. Albemarle 6.0; 27. Stafford 0.0

[Championship]

106: Parker Trahan (BP) d. Nick Sanders (MV) 4-0; 113: Jaden Flores (KEM) d. James Haynie (ATL) 10-7; 120: Ben Rubin (TJS&T) md. Drew Wilkinson (KEM) 10-0; 126: Charlie Lausten (SB) p. Knox Berry (MID) 2:46; 132: Justis Bell (BP) d. Seth Stoddard (FC) 3-2; 138: Liam Harris (ATL) d. T.J. Harris (BP) 9-3; 145: Alex Frowert (ATL) d. Stephen Mainz (BP) 3-1; 152: Colin Bridges (FWC) d. Ethan Baker (GLO) 5-3; 160: Crew Gregory (MID) d. Nicholas Goenner (FC) 7-1; 170: Ashby Berry (MID) p. Thomas Duckworth (BP) 3:00; 182: Anthony Schwartz (MID) d. Daniel Martinez (ATL) 3-1; 195: Willie Headley (PG) md. Bryant Quaye (NS) 15-1; 220: Keyshawn Burgos (MAT) d. Kaden Baker (GR) 8-5; 285: Andrew Blanton (CH) d. Miguel Rijo (PA) 11-4

[3rd Place]

106: Mateo Duarte (ATL) d. Nic Dimond (SB) 7-6; 113: Nicholas Ta (TJS&T) p. Geoff Whelan (MV) 4:46; 120: Daniel Smith (MV) d. Andrew Woodley (WOO) 8-2; 126: Riley Stevens (SAL-VB) p. Dalton Arce (MV) 1:50; 132: Jake Beyer (FRE-SC) d. Parker Tillery (FWC) 5-4; 138: Tyler Haley (FWC) d. Thomas Stofka (FC) 4-3; 145: Austin Manning (FWC) md. Joey Hodges (JL) 13-0; 152: Robbie Painter (MID) d. Will Rittenhouse (ATL) 7-4; 160: Josh Seaton (GLO) d. Allen Maxwell (BP) 5-2; 170: Michael Harrigan (RIV) p. Ryan Henderson (FC) 5:25; 182: Joe Jovene (WOO) d. Remus Montalvo (BP) 2-0; 195: Charles Fitzhugh (BP) d. Yousef Cherrat (BW) 6-4; 220: Quintarius Floyd (BP) d. Finn Gustavson (WOO) 9-3; 285: Bryan Guzman (FRE-SC) d. Mason Thomas (GR) 3-1

[5th Place]

106: Brianna Ta (TJS&T) tf. Christian Ballon (KEM) (Inj. 0:00); 113: Adrian Samano (BAY) d. Miles Woody (MAT) 8-2; 120: Micheal Swink (PG) p. Kyree Flamer (SAL-VB) 2:56; 126: Chase Arnestad (RIV) p. Jude Capps (PG) 2:15; 132: Christian Cooper (PG) d. Ethan Heitchew (MV) 4-2; 138: John Angel (PF) md. Jackson Bissessar (BW) 12-3; 145: Cole O`dell (PG) d. Thomas Brooks (SB) 9-3; 152: Cameron Owens (WOO) p. Nick Howe (MV) 4:26; 160: Gabriel Thompson (RIV) p. Amiel Diaz (SB) 6:25; 170: Austin Glockner (GLO) d. Hayden Morris (ATL) 7-3; 182: Ilias Cholakis (RR) p. Andrew Edwards (ALB) 2:56; 195: Ola Afolabi (MAT) p. Caspian Bell (FRE-SC) 2:09; 220: Wyatt Singer (FRE-SC) d. Antino Grimes (PA) 5-2; 285: Matt McKim (WOO) d. Mirenda Ross (BP) 4-3

