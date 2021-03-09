Atlee gets breaks in win over Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE – There is an old adage, or cliché, if you prefer, that football is a game of momentum. The adage, or cliché, sprouted from a kernel of truth.

Friday night, at Mechanicsville High School, that kernel sprouted into a full field of grain for Atlee.

The Raiders spent the first half in a tight battle with their hosts, the Mustangs. Even when Atlee went ahead by a touchdown early in the third quarter, Mechanicsville was showing every sign of giving as good as it got.

Later in the third quarter, however, that changed, with Atlee getting a couple of big breaks that allowed it to spread its one-touchdown lead into a three-TD lead en route to a 35-14 win over the Mustangs.

Andrew Stevens, was a key figure in each of those big breaks. The first of the big breaks came when he scooped up a Mechanicsville fumble and scampered 30 yards for the score. Stevens’ play seemed to deflate the Mustangs, who struggled to get back in a groove until late in the fourth quarter.

“That was a big play for us,” said Atlee head football coach Matt Gray. “Then we got another big play, a break that went our way, when a pass bounced into the air and Stevens again – right place, right time – took it for a touchdown.”