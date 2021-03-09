Atlee gets breaks in win over Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE – There is an old adage, or cliché, if you prefer, that football is a game of momentum. The adage, or cliché, sprouted from a kernel of truth.
Friday night, at Mechanicsville High School, that kernel sprouted into a full field of grain for Atlee.
The Raiders spent the first half in a tight battle with their hosts, the Mustangs. Even when Atlee went ahead by a touchdown early in the third quarter, Mechanicsville was showing every sign of giving as good as it got.
Later in the third quarter, however, that changed, with Atlee getting a couple of big breaks that allowed it to spread its one-touchdown lead into a three-TD lead en route to a 35-14 win over the Mustangs.
Andrew Stevens, was a key figure in each of those big breaks. The first of the big breaks came when he scooped up a Mechanicsville fumble and scampered 30 yards for the score. Stevens’ play seemed to deflate the Mustangs, who struggled to get back in a groove until late in the fourth quarter.
“That was a big play for us,” said Atlee head football coach Matt Gray. “Then we got another big play, a break that went our way, when a pass bounced into the air and Stevens again – right place, right time – took it for a touchdown.”
Stevens second big play came later in the third. From the Mechanicsville 48, Atlee quarterback Mike Joyce lofted the ball to another Raider receiver, but Stevens was close as was a couple of Mustang defenders. The quartet converged on the ball, which bounced off one of the defenders. As it bounced up, Stevens reached in, snagged it, then spun outside for a sprint to the goal line.
Stevens declined to credit for his performance.
“It was a team effort,” he said. “Things happed to fall our way tonight.”
The first of the two big plays came on a Mechanicsville run. The ball was knocked loose by another Raider defender. Stevens saw it hit the ground and scooped it up. On the touchdown reception, Stevens saw the ball bounce of the Mechanicsville defender’s chest.
“I just went in and got it,” Stevens said.
Atlee took a 7-yard lead at the end of the first quarter on a 5-yard run by Keith Green. The Mustangs tied the game 7-7 in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Cam Eldridge. The game was knotted at intermission.
The Raiders struck early in the third quarter, with Green again scoring, this time on a 6-yard run to put Atlee up 14-7. Stevens fumble recovery extended the Raiders’ lead to 21-7 and his touchdown reception boosted it to 28-7.
Atlee picked up another touchdown in the fourth quarter on 7-yard run by Joseph Slade.
Mechanicsville regrouped for a final score in the fourth on a 29-yard pass from Logan Harris to Jordan Callahan.
The win was a nice turnaround for the Raiders, who lost their season opener against Patrick Henry the week before. The turnaround was the result of a lot of work.
“We just want to focus, lock in, and get better every day,” Stevens said.
