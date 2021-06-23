Atlee girls victim in Freeman’s region lacrosse sweep

“We know each other so well,” Vidunas said of McCabe, voicing his confidence for his team next week. “I think we have the best horses in the area, no question.”

Next is a Class 5 state semifinal home date against Region 5C runner-up Freedom. Coach John Neal’s attention turns to them, happy to not have to travel on Tuesday.

“We’ve been focused on getting through [regionals], but we’re excited to do some work and see what the team up north brings to us,” Neal said.

In the girls game, the faceoff is called a draw control. It perfectly described the game plan and execution of the Mavericks, who won seven of the first nine draw controls of the match, drawing their offense into a quick chemistry, seemingly a step ahead of the defending champions.

Kerry Nease, the leader of the draw control dominance, scored two of the first five Maverick goals of the match. Twelve seconds after her second tally, Claire DeSouza scored to give Douglas Freeman a 5-1 lead just 6:47 into the contest.

According to Nease, who will play for Duke, the ability to win in the middle, then capitalize on opportunity, comes down to one element.