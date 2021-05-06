Baseball begins season of in-county battles

MECHANICSVILLE – The battles of some of the area’s best baseball teams began last week as all four Hanover County teams began a regular season confined to beating up on each other.
After the first pair of games for each team, two finished the week undefeated and two still have to earn a win.
Hanover and Mechanicsville finished the week with two wins, Atlee and Patrick Henry with none. The ranking so far will sort itself Tuesday – after this edition went to press – when The Hawks hosted the Mustangs and the Raiders hosted the Patriots.
Hanover and Mechanicsville have a fairly similar game plan: They both plan to rely on good pitching and good defense. Both were on display last week.
“Our team this year is kind of built around our pitching staff and our defense,” said Hanover head coach Tyler Kane. “We got a couple of quality starts the first two games. Levi Huesman threw against Atlee on Friday and Seth Keller started against Patrick Henry. Marcus Van Alstine came in in both of those games in relief and threw really well.”
Hanover pitchers combined for 24 strikeouts – nine in a 14-1 thrashing of the Patriots and 14 in a 6-1 win over the Raiders – in the Hawks’ first two games. The Mustang hurlers tallied similar totals: 14 against both Atlee on April 27 and the Patriots Friday.
“We’ve had some good pitching. Pitching is going to be our strength,” said Mechanicsville head coach Tyler Johnson. “We’ve thrown 14 innings. We've given up two runs but both of them are unearned.”
The Mustangs return ace Brett Allen, who played at Benedictine before returning to Mechanicsville. Allen pitched four innings in the April 27 season opener against Atlee, which the Mustangs won 9-1. Eleven of his 12 outs were strikeouts. Dylan Robbins started Friday against Patrick Henry, throwing five innings with nine strikeouts in a 7-1 win.
The other county teams have their share of pitching talent. Atlee’s Gavin Bralley struck out five in a four-inning start against Mechanicsville. Mike Joyce and Gunnar Stromberg combined for 10 strikeouts against Hanover Friday.
A platoon of Patriot pitchers got off to a rough start on April 27 against Hanover. Patrick Brizendine, Eoin Rossman and Jack Kaczmarek combined for eight strikeouts Friday at Mechanicsville. Only three of the seven runs they gave up to the Mustangs were earned.
Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.