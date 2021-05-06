Baseball begins season of in-county battles

MECHANICSVILLE – The battles of some of the area’s best baseball teams began last week as all four Hanover County teams began a regular season confined to beating up on each other.

After the first pair of games for each team, two finished the week undefeated and two still have to earn a win.

Hanover and Mechanicsville finished the week with two wins, Atlee and Patrick Henry with none. The ranking so far will sort itself Tuesday – after this edition went to press – when The Hawks hosted the Mustangs and the Raiders hosted the Patriots.

Hanover and Mechanicsville have a fairly similar game plan: They both plan to rely on good pitching and good defense. Both were on display last week.

“Our team this year is kind of built around our pitching staff and our defense,” said Hanover head coach Tyler Kane. “We got a couple of quality starts the first two games. Levi Huesman threw against Atlee on Friday and Seth Keller started against Patrick Henry. Marcus Van Alstine came in in both of those games in relief and threw really well.”