Blue Devils strike early in win over Mustangs

MECHANICSVILLE – Seeking their first victory over Varina in six years, and playing the Blue Devils for the first time since 2018, the Mechanicsville Mustangs took their home field Friday night with high hopes.
But reality set in quickly, as one of the newest members of Region 4B went on a scoring tear, putting 39 points on the scoreboard in a 13-minute stretch of the first half to cruise to a 52-13 victory. The Blue Devils, who saw their twice-postponed opening game with Hopewell canceled for good earlier in the week, improved to 3-0 as they look at a nine-game schedule now rather than 10.
Mechanicsville fell to 1-3, still in search of their first win since an opening night victory at Deep Run. They join Huguenot, Courtland, George Wythe and Henrico as teams in the 17-team region with three losses or more. Only the top eight teams make the playoffs, and 10 teams above the Mustangs are either unbeaten or have just one defeat.
The opportunistic Blue Devils utilized an unusual kicking style to capture two first-half kickoffs which looked more like free-for-alls rather than deliberate onside kick attempts, since anyone can recover the football once it travels 10 yards.
“My special teams coach, I let him do his thing, to be honest with you,” said Varina head coach Marcus Lewis. “He called it again, and I said, ‘You called that right?’ He said, ‘Yes, sir.’ ”
“Again” because a deliberate, and surprising, onside kick call aided Varina in their previous win over Hermitage the week before. It’s an aggressive style of play that has paid big dividends for the Blue Devils so far.
After scoring first on a Curtis Green 3-yard run midway through the first period, Varina scored twice in the final 1:21 of the quarter thanks to two Myles Derricott touchdown passes, 67 yards to Carlo Thompson and 20 yards to Kaveion Keys.
The Blue Devils scored two more times in 14 seconds in the second period, as Tae’mon Brown broke off a 64-yard run, then, after recovering the ensuing kick, Derricott found Thompson again, this time for a 51-yard touchdown reception.
The Mustangs’ best drive of the first half came as time wound down, but a fumble by quarterback Jordan Callahan near the Varina 5-yard line was recovered by Jalen Spears to preserve the shutout for the time being.
Mechanicsville did find the end zone twice in the fourth quarter, never showing any quit in any phase of the game. Colby Messe scored on a 5-yard run with 11:09 remaining, and, after recovering an onside kick of their own, Callahan found Keshon Lewis for a 49-yard touchdown pass just over a minute later.
Callahan passed for 81 yards and rushed for 126, while Cole Varner had 57 yards rushing for the Mustangs.
Varina, trying to keep pace with defending Region 4B champion King George (3-0) and upstart Matoaca (4-0) at the top of the standings, now set its sights on Cole Elrod and the Hanover Hawks, whose game at Armstrong scheduled for last Friday was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Wildcat program.
Pending an approval to return to action, Varina is scheduled to host Armstrong Oct. 8.
“We’ve been preaching discipline, and I’m proud of what we showed (tonight),” Lewis said. “We didn’t jump offsides. If we stayed disciplined, we can be fine against anybody.”
Mechanicsville now prepares for the battle of Eastern Hanover, as Atlee (3-2) comes to Route 360 Friday. It may be early in October, but for both teams, it is a must win. Still, the pressure will be squarely on the Mustangs, who will have a hard time finding a playoff berth if they enter the second half of the regular season at 1-4.
The Raiders, meanwhile, enter on a two-game losing streak after starting the year 3-0. Atlee has scored just nine points in their last two games. There will be much at stake when the ball is kicked, short or deep, at 7 p.m.
