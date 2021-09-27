Blue Devils strike early in win over Mustangs

MECHANICSVILLE – Seeking their first victory over Varina in six years, and playing the Blue Devils for the first time since 2018, the Mechanicsville Mustangs took their home field Friday night with high hopes.

But reality set in quickly, as one of the newest members of Region 4B went on a scoring tear, putting 39 points on the scoreboard in a 13-minute stretch of the first half to cruise to a 52-13 victory. The Blue Devils, who saw their twice-postponed opening game with Hopewell canceled for good earlier in the week, improved to 3-0 as they look at a nine-game schedule now rather than 10.

Mechanicsville fell to 1-3, still in search of their first win since an opening night victory at Deep Run. They join Huguenot, Courtland, George Wythe and Henrico as teams in the 17-team region with three losses or more. Only the top eight teams make the playoffs, and 10 teams above the Mustangs are either unbeaten or have just one defeat.

The opportunistic Blue Devils utilized an unusual kicking style to capture two first-half kickoffs which looked more like free-for-alls rather than deliberate onside kick attempts, since anyone can recover the football once it travels 10 yards.