Bonsignore kicks off weekend at Richmond Raceway with win

RICHMOND — The start to the spring 2022 race weekend at Richmond Raceway got off with a bang, or at least a worst-to-first story, in the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 150 Friday night.

It was a good start for a race weekend hoping to return to something approaching normal since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Justin Bonsignore, a three-time and defending Whelen Modified Tour champion, began the 2022 tour disastrously when a mechanical failure knocked him out of the New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200 in New Smyrna, Florida, back in February. He had weeks before the Virginia Is for Racing Lovers 150 — the second race of the Whelen Modified season — to stew over the result.

Bonsignore began the race in the pole position, faded a bit in the middle of the race, then overtook and fought off Tommy Catalano in a late-lap duel to win.

“It’s been a long seven weeks,” Bonsignore said. “Driving home from work every day, we’re dead last in points. It was a long time until we raced again.

“Deep down, we knew that Smyrna was out of our control. You’re going to have parts failures in this series. It was just important to come back and try to have a good day.”

Bonsignore said he had to be disciplined in how he ran the race.

“We set the pole by over two-tenths [of a second] and you’re like, you’re hoping that you can just drive away from everybody. But this place is so much about discipline, especially in our series. We run such a soft Hoosier tire that it’s going to go away pretty quick. We did the tire test last spring — after 40 laps or so you’re begging for new tires.

“You’re just trying to set your pace and there’s six, seven guys behind you that want to do nothing but lead the race as well, and I’m trying to not burn my tires up and you just can’t get away.”

Bonsignore fell out of his early lead while pitting during an early caution about 50 laps in. He was in seventh on a restart after the final caution with 49 laps to go. Bonsignore worked back into second place, then chased down Catalano, who was looking for his first series win. He took advantage of lapped traffic and Catalano’s worn tires to move inside and pull even with Catalano on Lap 11, then took the lead on Lap 10 and held it the rest of the way.

“The tires just wear so quick. You’re trying to go as hard as you can but you’re babying the car as much as you can as well,” Bonsignore said. “It’s a fine line of getting the right pace you need to run. …

“Once you see his car to fault a little bit and start to get loose off of 2, and you can see him off of 4, too, which is worse because you’ve got so much wheel on the car it’s just killing the right rear tire even more — Once I saw that, you kind of pull yourself back up in your seat, get out a little bit of the funk you’re in and you’re, like, ‘All right, I can go do this.’ ”

Friday night’s race heralded a return to more normal times for the track.

“It’s going to feel like old times here at Toyota Owners 400 weekend,” said Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier. “We had a great weekend in September last year and the opportunity to execute this weekend in April different than we had to the last two April weekends — actually, the one in 2020 got postponed and last year was limited capacity, 6,500 [fans]. We are able to have three racing series back on the racetrack. We have sold-out camping areas.”

The COVID precautions that fans had to comply with the past two years are no longer in effect. That is not to say he and his staff are letting their own guard down.

“Obviously, we encourage people to do what makes them feel comfortable,” Bickmeier said. “We continue to do all of our cleaning preps and things like that.”

One thing that Bickmeier is excited about is the debut of NASCAR’s NextGen cars at Richmond in the Toyota Owners 400 Sunday.

“We’ve had a couple of test sessions here, but I think it’s hard to gauge off of that when you’ve got three cars on the racetrack versus 36,” he said. “I think it’s unpredictable. They race on so many different types, lengths of racetrack — on a road course last week — there’s just a lot of unknowns going into the weekend. I think that should excite everyone.”

