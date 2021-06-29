Broad Run prevails over Hanover in pitchers' duel for Class 4 state baseball title

ASHBURN – Hanover pitcher Levi Huesman went the distance in the VHSL Class 4 state championship game at Broad Run Saturday. He matched Spartan starter in giving up just one hit. He gave up just one earned run, compared with two for Hale. He walked three batters as opposed to six, struck out six batters as opposed to five, and gave up no home runs while Hale gave up on.

On paper, that should have added up to a win in what was a gem of a pitchers’ duel.

But it wasn’t. Three Hanover errors yielded two unearned runs as Broad Run, which took a 2-0 lead in the second inning and held on for a 3-2 win and the state title.

“Levi threw great, Levi did everything we needed him to do on the mound today,” said Hanover head coach Tyler Kane. “It was just one of those days when the ball just doesn’t bounce your way. We hit some hard baseballs right at people, and they found a way to manufacture one more run than we did.”

Broad Run’s two-run second inning began with the Spartans’ only hit, a double to left field by Tyler Morley. Joseph Morley bunted into a fielder’s choice, and an error on the play allowed Morley to advance to third and score while Ferguson reached second. Ferguson advanced to third on a groundout and scored on another Hanover error.