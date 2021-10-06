Clinic offers health care options for King William residents

AYLETT – King William County residents have had greater access to affordable healthcare since the opening of a new community clinic owned and operated by the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe.
Aylett Family Wellness, located at 7864 Richmond Tappahannock Highway, opened its doors in May. The newly renovated building now serves as a health clinic with an onsite patient lab and pharmacy.
Brooke Purre, the Aylett Family Wellness practice manager, said business has been flourishing since the clinic’s opening. Purre believes their success is largely due to a lack of accessible healthcare in the area.
Purre said she called many practices in Tappahannock and Mechanicsville that are not accepting new patients due to their patient load.
“So I know that based on our location that there’s a need there,” Purre said.
According to Purre, a service currently in most demand at the clinic has been physicals. Because families have struggled to be seen by a primary care doctor in the area, the clinic has offered physicals to patients who haven’t received one in years, Purre said.
“So my biggest thing at the very least is trying to get out there in the community and let people know that we exist, that there’s high quality care for people who may not be able to afford it,” Purre said.
The clinic accepts Medicaid and other plans that are typically not accepted at other practices. It also offers free services to federally recognized tribal members.
With an onsite lab and pharmacy, the clinic additionally offers patients easy access to other services.
“We’re really big on the continuity and the continuation of care, because when you pass through so many hands mistakes get made,” Purre said. “So we’re trying to avoid that by keeping everything as much as we can in house.”
Purre said Aylett Family Wellness health clinic is “the first of many.” They are currently working to start a home health service specifically for Medicaid patients. They also plan to expand into surrounding areas and open more clinics.
“The on-paper goal is to provide care to natives and using our name to open clinics so that natives can have access to care,” Purre said. “But the underlying factor is ultimately to give access to everybody. To give care to everybody.”
Christina Amana Dolan can be reached at news@mechlocal.com.