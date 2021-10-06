Clinic offers health care options for King William residents

AYLETT – King William County residents have had greater access to affordable healthcare since the opening of a new community clinic owned and operated by the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe.

Aylett Family Wellness, located at 7864 Richmond Tappahannock Highway, opened its doors in May. The newly renovated building now serves as a health clinic with an onsite patient lab and pharmacy.

Brooke Purre, the Aylett Family Wellness practice manager, said business has been flourishing since the clinic’s opening. Purre believes their success is largely due to a lack of accessible healthcare in the area.

Purre said she called many practices in Tappahannock and Mechanicsville that are not accepting new patients due to their patient load.

“So I know that based on our location that there’s a need there,” Purre said.

According to Purre, a service currently in most demand at the clinic has been physicals. Because families have struggled to be seen by a primary care doctor in the area, the clinic has offered physicals to patients who haven’t received one in years, Purre said.