County field hockey teams battle in close-fought contests

So Pierce started up, punched through the rest of the Raider defense and put the ball in the net.

“So we were all pretty happy,” Gibson said. “That was one overtime, just the first one first minute and 13 seconds. It was mercifully quick because we were all tired.”

At Hanover, the Hawks built up a 3-0 lead over the first three quarters of their game against the Patriots with the help of a first-quarter goal by Olivia Dumville and a pair of third quarter goals by Kenson Epperly.

But the Patriots weren’t planning on going into the night quietly. Jenna Dyke and Autumn Just each scored a goal in the fourth quarter to bring the Patriots to within a point, and they kept the pressure up – but ran out of time.

“It was definitely a close one – a lot closer than I know my team wanted it to be,” said Hanover head coach Nicole Yeaney. “[Patrick Henry] definitely got some momentum at the end of the third quarter or mid-way through the third quarter.”

Patrick Henry head coach Abbie Rossman said that the Patriots, who had a number of players out for several days, were playing in passive mode when the players returned for the Hanover game.