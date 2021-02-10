County track and field teams tune up for postseason

Cole Lewis won the 1,600 run for Mechanicsville High School.

Hanover, Mechanicsville, and Patrick Henry athletes will compete in the Region 4B championships, currently slated for Saturday at Louisa County High School. Atlee will host the Region 5B meet Tuesday.

But the weather and the pandemic could scramble all those plans. It has been a most unusual season because of all the challenges and uncertainty. Nevertheless, the season, no matter how challenging, has been valuable.

“The kids, they’re just fine. They're fine with it. I think the coaches are the ones that are struggling a little more than the kids. We're learning a little bit about being happy with what you’ve got. At least you're getting to play right now and getting to run a little bit. And more important to me, we don't lose a year of development just sitting on the sideline. . . . We get to train and work hard and learn what's important for the development of the player or the runner. We're not losing that that year of development that we thought we potentially could lose.”

Firth is proud of how all the athletes have adapted.