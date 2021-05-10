Currie’s slugging powers Hawks to victory

“I wasn’t thinking home run. I was thinking good, hard base hit. It was what we needed,” Currie said. “We got to the full count and I knew she was going to give me a decent pitch. It was the pitch that I wanted.”

Currie wouldn’t divulge where that sweet spot is where she looks to make contact, but the second launch was as majestic as the first, upping the Hanover lead to 8-0. Zoie Melton, who walked after the home run, later scored the game’s final run on a fielder’s choice by Julia Mardigian.

For the Patriots, Sienna Perry was 2-for-3 on the night with a single and double.

Patrick Henry committed five errors to undermine its effort.

Thus far, Hanover’s biggest tests have come from its biggest rival, Atlee. And, with the way the regular season is scheduled due to coronavirus, the Hawks can only look and see how other contenders in Region 4B are doing. The likes of Powhatan and Dinwiddie hope the Hanover County schools beat up on each other, because with only two playoff spots open in an eight-team battle, the margin for error is small.