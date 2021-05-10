Currie’s slugging powers Hawks to victory

MECHANICSVILLE – It’s hard enough to find the right pitch against a high-quality hurler to be able to touch them all. Thursday night at Hanover High School, Jenna Currie was blessed to hit the jackpot twice.
A pair of two-run homers for the junior catcher propelled the Hawks to their fourth win without a defeat Thursday, a 9-0 triumph over Patrick Henry, who fell to 1-3, outscored in their two games this past week by a combined 19-0.
After Hanover hit three hard drives for outs in the first inning, Lilly Parrish opened the home half of the second with a solo home run to center for a 1-0 lead. Jamie McElroy singled down the left field line in the top of the third for the Patriots, but was stranded. It was the first of four hits surrendered by Parrish, who pitched her third shutout of the young season, striking out 12 in a 76-pitch performance.
The Hawks broke it open in the fourth inning when, with two outs, Alyssa Broaddus reached on an error. Courtesy runner Brianna Michaels reached second on a passed ball, then scored as Reagan Hill roped a double to center. Melissa Acors reached on a drive into left field, scoring Hill, and bringing Currie to the plate.
On the first pitch, she launched a rocket over the center field fence, completing the four-run outburst for a 5-0 lead.
Two innings later, Currie again went to the plate with Acors on base, having reached second after a walk as Hill stole home. Patrick Henry pitcher Riley Dull worked the count full.
“I wasn’t thinking home run. I was thinking good, hard base hit. It was what we needed,” Currie said. “We got to the full count and I knew she was going to give me a decent pitch. It was the pitch that I wanted.”
Currie wouldn’t divulge where that sweet spot is where she looks to make contact, but the second launch was as majestic as the first, upping the Hanover lead to 8-0. Zoie Melton, who walked after the home run, later scored the game’s final run on a fielder’s choice by Julia Mardigian.
For the Patriots, Sienna Perry was 2-for-3 on the night with a single and double.
Patrick Henry committed five errors to undermine its effort.
Thus far, Hanover’s biggest tests have come from its biggest rival, Atlee. And, with the way the regular season is scheduled due to coronavirus, the Hawks can only look and see how other contenders in Region 4B are doing. The likes of Powhatan and Dinwiddie hope the Hanover County schools beat up on each other, because with only two playoff spots open in an eight-team battle, the margin for error is small.
“They have high expectations of themselves. They expect a lot,” Hanover head coach Mike Rohr said when asked how he could keep his team on an even keel. “We’ve talked a lot about not being satisfied and keep working hard.”
He also cited his team’s depth, with several players ready to break the lineup should a player falter.
Focus will be key for Hanover, as the Hawks will need to shrug off any inkling of complacency as the merry-go-round of the county softball scene continues. As for Patrick Henry, they are in desperate need of a consistent offense, which has only shown up once so far this season in a 4-2 win at Mechanicsville.
The Mustangs, who finished the week at 0-4, will host Hanover Thursday at 6 p.m., while simultaneously, Atlee (3-1) will visit Patrick Henry.
