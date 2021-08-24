Despite weather, other hurdles, golf begins

MECHANICSVILLE – After a week of aborted debuts caused by weather and incomplete rosters, all four county high school golf teams have begun their regular season play.

Even though there was a full week of play in the official second week of the regular season, there were a few hitches, namely thunderstorms that forced a scaled-down match between Patrick Henry, Hanover and Highland Springs at Hanover Country Club on Aug. 16.

So far it appears that Patrick Henry, anchored by senior Dan Ailor, is leading the pack of county teams. In three matches last week, Ailor was consistently solid, at or near the top of the leaderboard after all three matches in which the Patriots competed.

The Patriots were to start the week before, but one of their opponents had much of its team out on vacation. The other match couldn’t be played because of excessive heat.

“It's just, you know, a little rocky start with incomplete teams and the weather, the heat,” said Patrick Henry head golf coach Dave Hudak. “But it turned out last week was pretty good.”