Despite weather, other hurdles, golf begins

MECHANICSVILLE – After a week of aborted debuts caused by weather and incomplete rosters, all four county high school golf teams have begun their regular season play.
Even though there was a full week of play in the official second week of the regular season, there were a few hitches, namely thunderstorms that forced a scaled-down match between Patrick Henry, Hanover and Highland Springs at Hanover Country Club on Aug. 16.
So far it appears that Patrick Henry, anchored by senior Dan Ailor, is leading the pack of county teams. In three matches last week, Ailor was consistently solid, at or near the top of the leaderboard after all three matches in which the Patriots competed.
The Patriots were to start the week before, but one of their opponents had much of its team out on vacation. The other match couldn’t be played because of excessive heat.
“It's just, you know, a little rocky start with incomplete teams and the weather, the heat,” said Patrick Henry head golf coach Dave Hudak. “But it turned out last week was pretty good.”
Ailor began the week with a five-stroke win on Aug. 16 in a match with Hanover and Highland Springs that was cut from nine holes to six because of thunderstorms in the area. He shot a 24, and was tied by the sole Highland Springs golfer, Brian McDonough.
Ailor’s Patriot teammates, Dillan Baskind and Ryder Duncan shot a 26, and Linus Stasbury shot a 27.
Like Patrick Henry, Hanover’s golfers were pretty close to one another. The Hawks were led by Walker McLamb with a 28, followed by Adam Lankford and Trevor Yager at 29 and Paul McNally at 31.
The Patriots took on Mechanicsville, Varina and Henrico at Meadowbrook Country Club Wednesday. Ailor and Jackson Burr led Patrick Henry with a 41, followed by Stansbury at 45 and Duncan at 46. The Patriots won the match with a combined score of 173.
The Mustangs had the two best scores of the match with Madison Lehr shooting a 36 and Meg Lavender shooting a 40. The duo led Mechanicsville to a second-place finish with a score of 184.
Varina was led by Robbie Bordher with a 48, while Rod Dickerson led Henrico with a 53.
Ailor led the Patriots in another match against Highland Springs at Brookwoods Thursday, shooting a 36. Keaton Winston shot a 42, followed by Burr at 49 and Stansbury at 50. McDonough again led Highland Springs with a 40.
The rotating roster of top-fours among Patrick Henry’s ranks highlights one of the team’s key challenges.
“Ailor’s going to be the leader. He's been either at par or around par in each of the matches,” Hudak said. “And then it's just a matter of finding three consistent scorers. We've had different people shooting 40 or 41, but we just have to be more consistent.”